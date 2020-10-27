Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-PSG coach to discuss France-Turkey tensions with players before Champions League game

Paris St Germain coach Thomas Tuchel said he would discuss the diplomatic tensions between France and Turkey ahead of their Champions League game at Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday. We are football players and as long as UEFA says we can play here, we come to play our match and we go home.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 23:26 IST
Soccer-PSG coach to discuss France-Turkey tensions with players before Champions League game

Paris St Germain coach Thomas Tuchel said he would discuss the diplomatic tensions between France and Turkey ahead of their Champions League game at Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Monday for Turks to boycott French goods and urged European Union leaders to halt French leader Emmanuel Macron's "anti-Islam" agenda.

"I haven't spoken to the players but maybe we are going to talk about it because we're not just football players. I said I'm sad that we can't live together in harmony, so we're going to talk about it, we're going to discuss it with the players, but not too much because we need to focus on the game," German Tuchel told a news conference on Tuesday. Macron has pledged to fight "Islamist separatism", saying it was threatening to take over some Muslim communities in France.

The country has since been shaken by the beheading of a teacher by an Islamist militant, avenging the use of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression. PSG captain Presnel Kimpembe said that he felt no tension ahead of the game.

"I didn't feel any tension. We are football players and as long as UEFA says we can play here, we come to play our match and we go home. It's out of our hands," said Kimpembe. The French champions are under pressure having lost their opening Group H match to Manchester United at home last week. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Additional reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram could face shortage of medical facilities in case of more COVID-19 patients requiring ventilation: Minister

Mizoram Health Minister R Lalthangliana on Tuesday said the state could face shortage of medical facilities if the number of symptomatic patients needing ventilation increases. He said at least four patients are under ventilation at the Int...

French hospitals saturated by Nov 11 without new measures, French PM told lawmakers

French hospitals intensive care units will be saturated with COVID-19 patients by November 11 if nothing is done to stop the epidemic in France, the French prime minister told lawmakers in a meeting behind closed doors, according to partici...

Fire forces evacuations at Brazil hospital; 1 reported dead

Fire erupted in one of Rio de Janeiros main hospitals on Tuesday, forcing rescue workers to evacuate at least 200 people, some wheeled out in their beds. At least one person reportedly died. The fire began in a basement of the Bonsucesso Fe...

Two Swiss Muslim leaders convicted of spreading al Qaeda propaganda

A Swiss court handed suspended jail terms on Tuesday to two senior officials from a Swiss Islamic group for spreading propaganda supporting al Qaeda, in a retrial which followed their earlier acquittal. Nicolas Blancho, president of the Isl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020