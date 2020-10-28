Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton ready to drive change as Extreme E team owner

to have a championship series that will address traditional ways of racing, and the negative impact motorsports does have on the planet, and offer an alternative." Each team will have a male and female driver and Hamilton said his would also aim to provide opportunities for those from more diverse backgrounds. Series founder Alejandro Agag said having Hamilton and 2016 world champion Rosberg as rival team owners was a big boost for Extreme E's profile and he expected both to attend races.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 00:01 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton ready to drive change as Extreme E team owner
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton looked forward on Tuesday to driving change, and accelerating a push for diversity and sustainability, as a team owner when the Extreme E electric off-road series starts in March.

The Briton will be up against some familiar faces, with former Mercedes F1 team mate and rival Nico Rosberg entering his own outfit while McLaren boss Zak Brown is involved in another. "I've always wanted to have my own team, I just never knew when it would be," Hamilton, who took a record 92nd Formula One win at Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix and is set for a seventh title, told a series presentation.

"When I heard about this I jumped right at it, because of what the series means, what the series is going to do. It's going to be quite powerful, I think." Extreme E aims to highlight climate change and promote sustainability with races in some of the world's most remote and harsh environments that are already suffering from global warming and pollution.

The five races will be held in the Saudi Arabian deserts, Senegal, Greenland, Brazilian rain forest and Argentine glaciers of Tierra del Fuego, the latter replacing a planned round in the Nepalese Himalayas. "It gives an opportunity for me to able to merge my love for motor racing together with my love for the planet," said Hamilton.

"It's going to keep people talking about the climate issue and inspiring us to take action... to have a championship series that will address traditional ways of racing, and the negative impact motorsports does have on the planet, and offer an alternative." Each team will have a male and female driver and Hamilton said his would also aim to provide opportunities for those from more diverse backgrounds.

Series founder Alejandro Agag said having Hamilton and 2016 world champion Rosberg as rival team owners was a big boost for Extreme E's profile and he expected both to attend races. "This puts the competition on a different level," he told Reuters.

"Having Lewis and Nico makes so much easier our job of raising awareness about the problems of climate change and pollution."

TRENDING

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram could face shortage of medical facilities in case of more COVID-19 patients requiring ventilation: Minister

Mizoram Health Minister R Lalthangliana on Tuesday said the state could face shortage of medical facilities if the number of symptomatic patients needing ventilation increases. He said at least four patients are under ventilation at the Int...

French hospitals saturated by Nov 11 without new measures, French PM told lawmakers

French hospitals intensive care units will be saturated with COVID-19 patients by November 11 if nothing is done to stop the epidemic in France, the French prime minister told lawmakers in a meeting behind closed doors, according to partici...

Fire forces evacuations at Brazil hospital; 1 reported dead

Fire erupted in one of Rio de Janeiros main hospitals on Tuesday, forcing rescue workers to evacuate at least 200 people, some wheeled out in their beds. At least one person reportedly died. The fire began in a basement of the Bonsucesso Fe...

Two Swiss Muslim leaders convicted of spreading al Qaeda propaganda

A Swiss court handed suspended jail terms on Tuesday to two senior officials from a Swiss Islamic group for spreading propaganda supporting al Qaeda, in a retrial which followed their earlier acquittal. Nicolas Blancho, president of the Isl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020