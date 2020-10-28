Soccer-Vieira bags maiden Champions League goal in Porto victory

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 03:39 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 03:39 IST
Fabio Vieira scored an early goal for FC Porto as they beat Olympiakos Piraeus 2-0 in their Champions League Group C clash at the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday. The win was a first in the pool for Porto and moved them into second place after two rounds of matches, three points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a full haul of six following their 3-0 victory at Olympique Marseille.

The open contest swung in the home side’s favour when they went ahead on 11 minutes after Olympiakos captain Andreas Bouchalakis misplaced a pass and Porto were able to swarm into the box, with 20-year-old Vieira providing the finishing touch for his first Champions League goal. Olympiakos had their moments -- winger Lazar Randjelovic forced a good save from Agustin Marchesin, before wasting a golden chance when he shot tamely at the keeper with the goal at his mercy.

Sergio Oliveira made the points safe with a second goal for Porto five minutes from time as he converted Moussa Marega’s cross. The Greek side next face home and away games against Manchester City next month that could go a long way to determining their knockout-stage chances, while Porto will want to build on this win when they face Marseille.

