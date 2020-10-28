Left Menu
Development News Edition

MATCHDAY: Juventus without Ronaldo against Messi's Barcelona

Ferencvaros hosts Dynamo in the other match, with both teams looking for their first wins in the competition. GROUP H Paris Saint-Germain, last season's beaten finalist, is under early pressure in its latest bid for an elusive Champions League title.

PTI | Turin | Updated: 28-10-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 10:26 IST
MATCHDAY: Juventus without Ronaldo against Messi's Barcelona

A look at what's happening around the Champions League on Wednesday: GROUP E Chelsea, with back-to-back 0-0 draws against Sevilla in the Champions League and Manchester United in the Premier League, is showing the team can have some solidity at the back under Frank Lampard after criticism of his defensive record. Now the English team will look to get its attack firing in a trip to Krasnodar, which will have some fans in attendance for its first home game in the group stage of the Champions League.

The Russian team opened the group with a 1-1 draw at Rennes. In the other match, Sevilla will try to end a four-match winless streak in all competitions when it hosts Rennes. The Europa League champions have had two straight losses in the Spanish league.

GROUP F Borussia Dortmund and Zenit St. Petersburg are both under pressure as they play in Germany after losing their first games. A 3-1 defeat to Lazio showed how Dortmund matches exciting attacking play with a brittle defense. Manuel Akanji returned with a goal in Dortmund's 3-0 win over Schalke on Saturday after spending time in isolation following a positive coronavirus test, but Emre Can is out after a positive test on Friday.

Zenit needs to bounce back from a loss to Club Brugge last week. No fans will be allowed at Brugge's stadium following a decision by the Belgian government to reinforce anti-coronavirus measures. After missing the trip to Zenit due to the virus, Simon Mignolet, Michael Krmencik and Odilon Kossounou have all tested negative and can play for the Belgian champions.

GROUP G The highly anticipated matchup of Cristiano Ronaldo against Lionel Messi is unlikely to happen as Ronaldo has reportedly not recovered from the coronavirus in time. Juventus refused to comment but Italian media reports that Ronaldo's latest test was still positive for COVID-19 on the eve of his side's match against Barcelona.

Álvaro Morata replaced Ronaldo against Dynamo Kyiv last week and scored twice in a 2-0 win. Barcelona got off to a good start by beating Ferencvaros 5-1 but coach Ronald Koeman is under pressure again after the team lost at home to Real Madrid in the Spanish league Saturday. Koeman will be without playmaker Philippe Coutinho because of an injury. Ferencvaros hosts Dynamo in the other match, with both teams looking for their first wins in the competition.

GROUP H Paris Saint-Germain, last season's beaten finalist, is under early pressure in its latest bid for an elusive Champions League title. The French club lost at home to Manchester United 2-1 in the opening round and cannot afford to drop points against competition newcomer Istanbul Basaksehir ahead of an upcoming double-header against Leipzig and with a trip to Old Trafford still to come.

PSG has key players out injured and Neymar is having a lean spell, too, having drawn a blank in his last four games in Europe. Leipzig is keen to show its run to last season's semifinals, where it lost to PSG, was no fluke by qualifying from a tough group. Julian Nagelsmann's team remains unbeaten in all competitions ahead of the game at United and tops the Bundesliga. AP KHS PM PM

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Four-month lockdown lifted in MelbourneMelbournes shops, restaurants and hotels opened for business on Wednesday after a four-month coronavirus lockdown, with customers in the city...

Going with clear mind is my biggest strength, focussed on dot balls against DC: Rashid

Sunrisers Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan says a clear mind is his biggest strength and he reaped the rewards for focussing on bowling more dot balls against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here. Going into Tuesdays do-or-die contest ag...

Kenya: George Magoha gets advice from Ombajo over school return of all students

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe, and his Education counterpart George Magoha have been offered a solution on how all other students should return to school, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.The advice was offered by Dr...

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 6 pc after earnings announcement

Shares of Tata Motors jumped nearly 6 per cent in early trade on Wednesday after the company said it expects gradual recovery of demand and supply in the coming months. Defying disappointing earnings in the September quarter, the stock open...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020