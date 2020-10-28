Left Menu
Four WBBL fixtures relocated to allow Indian men's team to train at Blacktown International Sportspark

Cricket Australia on Wednesday confirmed that four Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) matches have been relocated to allow the Indian men's team to utilise a bio-secure training environment at Blacktown International Sportspark.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-10-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 16:41 IST
Virat Kohli with Border Gavaskar Trophy (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia on Wednesday confirmed that four Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) matches have been relocated to allow the Indian men's team to utilise a bio-secure training environment at Blacktown International Sportspark. India would be arriving in Australia in November to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests.

As a result, the WBBL matches slated for November 17 and 18 have been relocated to Sydney Showground Stadium instead of Blacktown International Sportspark. "The matches, scheduled for November 17 and 18, will be played at their existing advertised start times at Sydney Showground Stadium," Cricket Australia said in an official statement. It has been confirmed that Adelaide will host a day-night Test between India and Australia, and Melbourne Cricket Ground will keep the traditional Boxing Day Test as part of the four-match Test series.

The tour will begin with the white ball fixtures with the ODIs being played on November 27, 29, and December 2 at Sydney Cricket Ground and at the Manuka Oval in Canberra respectively. The first T20I will also be played in Canberra on December 4 and the rest two on December 6 and 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Test series will kick off on December 17 with a day-night encounter at the Adelaide Oval followed by a boxing day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The third and fourth Test will be played on January 7 and 15 at the Sydney Cricket Ground and Gabba, Brisbane. "Across all three formats, Australia and India represents one of the great rivalries in world sport and we are delighted to welcome Virat Kohli's outstanding squad to Australian shores this summer," Nick Hockley, CA's Interim Chief Executive Officer said in an official statement.

"We have worked closely with the BCCI for many months to bring this tour to life, and I cannot speak more highly of the professional, thorough and collaborative manner with which they have approached this tour in these extraordinary and complex times," he added. Ahead of the Test series, India A will take on Australia A at Drummoyne Oval (December 6-8), and India will play Australia A in a day-night match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (December 11-13). (ANI)

