Soccer-Kean at the double as PSG beat Basaksehir 2-0

Paris St Germain's Moise Kean scored twice and Kylian Mbappe grabbed two assists as they overcame a sluggish start to beat Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 away on Wednesday, securing their first win in this season's group stage.

Kean opened the scoring in the Group H encounter in the 64th minute, heading home unmarked from an Mbappe corner from the left. The 20-year-old Kean, on loan at PSG from Premier League Everton, got their second in the 79th minute, firing a left-footed shot into the net after controlling a pass from Mbappe.

"Towards the end of the first half we suffered. But we played a good game and held out until the end," Kean said. "Above all, I'm happy with my team mates. We played away, which isn't easy. We held firm and got the win. This start will give me strength."

PSG suffered an injury blow, however, as Brazil forward Neymar was forced off in the 26th minute due to a thigh problem and was replaced by Pablo Sarabia. Last season's beaten finalists PSG had suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United in their opening encounter last week, increasing the pressure on manager Thomas Tuchel.

PSG had struggled to create chances in a tight first half and needed their keeper Keylor Navas to save a rasping shot from Edin Visca in the 57th minute to stay on level terms. Visca had another attempt a minute later blocked by Sarabia at point-blank range.

The Turkish champions, who are competing in the Champions League group stage for the first time, are without a point after two games having lost 2-0 to RB Leipzig in their opener.