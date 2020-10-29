Left Menu
Soccer-Rashford comes off bench to net hat-trick as United crush Leipzig

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 29-10-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 03:31 IST
Substitute Marcus Rashford scored a quickfire hat-trick for Manchester United as they overwhelmed Germany's RB Leipzig 5-0 at Old Trafford in Champions League group H on Wednesday. United, who started with Paul Pogba in the side and Rashford and Bruno Fernandes on the bench, took the lead in the 21st minute through Mason Greenwood, who delivered a clinical finish after being slipped through by Pogba.

Rashford came on for Greenwood in the 63rd minute and soon set about deciding the match, after the Germans had looked capable of causing United problems. The England striker raced on to a long ball from Fernandes to make it 2-0 in the 74th minute, with the initial offside call being overturned on review.

Rashford made it 3-0 after Fred robbed Marcel Sabitzer and Anthony Martial added the fourth from the penalty spot. The hat-trick, inside 29 minutes, was completed in stoppage time when Rashford blasted home after good work from Martial who cut in from the left.

United have the maximum six points from their opening two games in the group.

