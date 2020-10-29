Shastri urges Suryakumar Yadav to stay "strong and patient" after Australia snub

National coach Ravi Shastri has urged Suryakumar Yadav to "stay strong and patient" after the Mumbai Indians batsman impressed with an unbeaten 43-ball 79 in the IPL despite the heartbreak of being ignored for India's tour of Australia. His consistent run in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League notwithstanding, Yadav did not feature in India's white-ball squad named for the series against Australia on Monday.

The 30-year-old right-hander smashed 10 fours and three sixes to help Mumbai Indians notch up a five-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. "Surya namaskar. Stay strong and patient @surya_14kumar #MIvsRCB," Shastri, who is in Dubai, tweeted after the match.

After the win, Suryakumar took off his helmet and signalled to the dressing room reminding them "to keep faith in him as he will get the job done". His innings earned praise from several former stars with ex Indian opener Virender Sehwag saying it won't be long before Yadav dons the Indian jersey.

"Bandey mein hai Dum. Jaldi number aayega no doubt. 3 blockbuster seasons in a row. Brilliant innings from Suryakumar Yadav and a wonderful win for Mumbai. #MIvsRCB" Sehwag tweeted. "What a knock by @surya_14kumar! Don't know what else he can do to wear the national colours! Brilliant knock a treat to watch and hope to see you do the same in the Indian colours soon! #MIvsRCB #IPL," former chairman of selectors Kris Srikkanth tweeted.

Suryakumar has so far scored 362 runs from 12 matches at an average of 40.22. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar and veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh also lauded him.

"Important win for @mipaltan. Fantastic innings by @surya_14kumar. Calm and composed as ever. Way to go!," Tendulkar said. "Class inn yet again @surya_14kumar hope selectors are watching him play.. well played @mipaltan @IPL," Harbhajan tweeted.