Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ruturaj is one of the most talented players going around: Dhoni

We are not in the position to qualify for the next stage but we have had a glimpse of people who can play for us in the coming seasons." KKR captain Eoin Morgan said they were probably on the wrong side of the toss. "We probably played a bit well there.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 30-10-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 00:09 IST
Ruturaj is one of the most talented players going around: Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday heaped rich praise on Ruturaj Gaikwad, saying the young opener is "one of the most talented players going around". Gaekwad scored his second straight half-century to set up a six-wicket win over KKR here. "(The changes) are a conscious effort. We want to give games to people who haven't played and we need them to grab those opportunities. Ruturaj we'd seen him in the nets, but then he got Covid positive and took 20 days. Unfortunate but he'll remember this season," said Dhoni at the post-match presentation.

"He's one of the most talented players going around. What makes it difficult is he's not somebody who speaks a lot! So sometimes it becomes difficult for the management to gauge a player." Gaekwad, who had tested COVID-19 positive in the lead up to the tournament, has all the shots and his style of play is pleasing to the eye. Things did not look bright for him after he failed in his first three innings (0, 5, 0). "Once he started going in the innings, you could see that he was hitting the ball the way he wants to and he was planning. When we made him play the first game, he got out, stepped out. "It becomes difficult to tell whether it was the pressure that made him step out or whether that's his natural game. One ball isn't enough," Dhoni said. The CSK skipper also praised Ravindra Jadeja for his match-winning cameo, which included two sixes in the final over the game.

"This season Jadeja has been fantastic. He's been the only batsman in our team who has taken the job of scoring in the last few overs. Not just using his power but through point if the field is up. "I feel throughout the season we needed someone by his side," Dhoni added. The CSK skipper said this was one game where the plans went in their favour and hailed the effort of the players.

"I think it was one game where the plans went in our favour. Needed a lot of effort from the players. Really glad the coin fell in our favour," he added. Asked how important it was to end on a high, Dhoni added: "We haven't performed in the tournament but we felt it's important to be relevant in the tournament. "That's what we kept requesting the guys. We said you prepare how you want to, but 3-3.5 hours give your best. We are not in the position to qualify for the next stage but we have had a glimpse of people who can play for us in the coming seasons." KKR captain Eoin Morgan said they were probably on the wrong side of the toss.

"We probably played a bit well there. Probably on the wrong side of the toss. Our bowlers gave it everything, but the skills were a bit off. We'll have to move on quickly. "I think the score (172/5) was enough. We felt we were right in the game. Probably 165 was par if the wicket and conditions stayed the same. I actually think we had a good batting day. "One world class spinner (Narine), and the other on the cusp of playing for India (Chakravarthy). They're fantastic spinners. I can't fault any bowlers. "Nagarkoti probably didn't have enough runs to defend (in the final over), would have liked 16-17. He's a young guy, he'll take it on the chin and move on," Morgan signed off.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Police: Kentucky officer kills man during altercation

An officer with a Kentucky sheriffs department has fatally shot a man during an altercation, police said. The altercation occurred shortly after the Trigg County Sheriffs Office responded Wednesday afternoon to a home in Cadiz, Kentucky Sta...

There was 'no pressure' on Pakistan to release IAF pilot Abhinandan: FO

Pakistan claimed on Thursday that there was no pressure on it to release Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, a day after a top Opposition leader said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi pleaded at a high-level meeti...

Nice attack points to continued Tunisian struggle with jihadists

Though French police believe the attacker who killed three people in Nice on Thursday is a Tunisian, the North African democracy has made big strides in tackling the jihadist threat in recent years. A French police source told Reuters the m...

CSK beat KKR by six wickets

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in an IPL match here on Thursday.Brief Scores KKR 1725 in 20 overs Nitish Rana 87, Dinesh Karthik 21 not out, Lungi Ngidi 234. CSK 1784 in 20 overs Ruturaj Gaekwad 72, Ravindra J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020