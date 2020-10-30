Left Menu
Soccer-Lennon sees positives from Celtic's draw in Lille

Mohamed Elyounoussi netted an outstanding double for Celtic and goalkeeper Scott Bain saved Jonathan David's weak penalty just before halftime but the Ligue 1 side came roaring back with goals from Zeki Celik and Jonathan Ikone. Lennon, whose position has come under heavy scrutiny following defeats to AC Milan and 'Old Firm' rivals Rangers, as well as a 3-3 draw with Aberdeen on Sunday, said he was delighted with the team's character.

Celtic's 2-2 draw with Lille in the Europa League on Thursday extended the Scottish champions' winless run to four games in all competitions but manager Neil Lennon took plenty of positives despite his side blowing a two-goal lead in France.

Lennon, whose position has come under heavy scrutiny following defeats to AC Milan and 'Old Firm' rivals Rangers, as well as a 3-3 draw with Aberdeen on Sunday, said he was delighted with the team's character. "We scored two beautiful goals and also looked a threat on the counter in the second half," he told reporters.

"Overall, it's a good result away from home in Europe against a very good side, but it's tinged with a massive disappointment that we haven't won the game." Celtic have been without several first team regulars in recent weeks due to injury and COVID-19 issues, and Lennon said the side would only get stronger.

"You can see some of them are not fully fit, with the effects of COVID and injuries, but we're going to get stronger as we go along and we'll need the bodies as well," he added.

