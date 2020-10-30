Left Menu
Max Waller signs new 2-year deal with Somerset

England's County Cricket Club Somerset on Friday announced that Max Waller has signed a new two-year T20 contract with the club.

ANI | Somerset | Updated: 30-10-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 19:02 IST
Max Waller. Image Credit: ANI

England's County Cricket Club Somerset on Friday announced that Max Waller has signed a new two-year T20 contract with the club. The leg-spinner will remain at the Cooper Associates County Ground at least till the end of the 2022 season.

Max made his debut for Somerset in 2009. He has since developed into one of the most effective T20 bowlers in the country, taking 132 wickets in 133 T20 matches for Somerset at an average of 23.80 and an impressive economy rate of 7.28. No leg-spinner has taken more wickets in the history of T20 Blast and he needs just 6 more to overtake Alfonso Thomas and become Somerset's leading T20 wicket-taker.

"I am delighted to have extended my contract at Somerset for another 2 years. Having represented the Club since I was 10 years old, the County obviously has a very special place in my heart," said Max in an official statement. "I look forward to helping the team win silverware in T20 cricket over the next few years as we look to keep improving in the shortest format of the game," he added.

The 32-year-old was one of Somerset's top performers in this season's Vitality Blast, taking 8 wickets and conceding just 6.23 runs per over throughout the competition. Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry said: "It's fantastic news that we have extended one of the shortest formats leading domestic players for the next two seasons. This extension creates a great opportunity for us to continue to work with Max and grow his contributions to the T20 side."

"He has been such a valuable member of our Vitality Blast team over the years and we certainly all know what he brings to the team on the field," Hurry added. (ANI)

