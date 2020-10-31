IPL 13: MI pacers wreak havoc to restrict DC to 110/9

Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Trent Boult took seven wickets among them as Mumbai Indians restricted Delhi Capitals to 110/9 in the allotted twenty overs here at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. Sent into bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a bad start as the side lost its opener Shikhar Dhawan (1) in the very first over of the innings as Trent Boult sent him back to the pavilion. In the third over of the innings, Boult removed Prithvi Shaw (10), reducing Delhi to 15/2.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer then got together at the crease and the duo tried to retrieve the innings for Delhi. Mumbai Indians' bowlers bowled tight line and length, not giving Delhi's batters a chance to free their arms and play big shots consistently. Pant and Iyer's 35-run stand was finally broken by Rahul Chahar in the 11th over as he had Iyer (25) stumped. In the very next over, Jasprit Bumrah removed Marcus Stoinis (2) and Rishabh Pant (21), reducing Delhi to 62/5.

Shimron Hetmyer (11) also failed to impress with the bat in hand as he was dismissed by Nathan Coulter-Nile in the 16th over. After his dismissal, Delhi Capitals failed to get any sort of momentum and as a result, the side was restricted to under the 120-run mark. Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 110/9 (Shreyas Iyer 25, Rishabh Pant 21, Jasprit Bumrah 3-17). (ANI)