Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs SRH

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 31-10-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 21:27 IST
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs SRH

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday

Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings Josh Philippe c Pandey b Khan 32 Devdutt Padikkal b Sandeep 5 Virat Kohli c Williamson b Sandeep 7 AB de Villiers c Abhishek b Nadeem 24 Washington Sundar c and b Natarajan 21 Gurkeerat Singh Mann not out 15 Chris Morris c Warner b Holder 3 Isuru Udana c Williamson b Holder 0 Mohammed Siraj not out 2 Extras: (B-1 LB-2 W-8) 11 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 120 Fall of Wickets: 1/13 2/28 3/71 4/76 5/106 6/113 7/114 Bowling: Sandeep Sharma 4-0-20-2, Jason Holder 4-0-27-2, T Natarajan 4-0-11-1, Shahbaz Nadeem 4-0-35-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-24-1. More PTI PDS PDSPDS

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Sweetened beverages impact cardio-metabolic health, suggest study

Research has shown that diets including beverages sweetened with sugar can have a negative impact on cardio-metabolic health. The results of the research were published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.Artificially sweet...

Greek priest shot in Lyon, France; assailant flees - police source

A Greek Orthodox priest was shot and injured on Saturday at a church in the centre of the French city of Lyon by an assailant who then fled, a police source and witnesses said.The priest was fired on twice at around 4 p.m. 1500 GMT as he wa...

IPL 13: Clinical SRH defeat RCB by 5 wickets, keep playoff hopes alive

Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Holder played knocks of 39 and 26 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB by five wickets here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. With this win, SunRisers Hyderabad hav...

Clinical SRH beat RCB by 5 wickets to keep play-off hopes alive

Pushed to the wall, Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a clinical performance to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets and stay alive in the Indian Premier League Play-off race, here on Saturday. SRH first produced a brilliant bowling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020