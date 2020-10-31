IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs SRH

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday

Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings Josh Philippe c Pandey b Khan 32 Devdutt Padikkal b Sandeep 5 Virat Kohli c Williamson b Sandeep 7 AB de Villiers c Abhishek b Nadeem 24 Washington Sundar c and b Natarajan 21 Gurkeerat Singh Mann not out 15 Chris Morris c Warner b Holder 3 Isuru Udana c Williamson b Holder 0 Mohammed Siraj not out 2 Extras: (B-1 LB-2 W-8) 11 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 120 Fall of Wickets: 1/13 2/28 3/71 4/76 5/106 6/113 7/114 Bowling: Sandeep Sharma 4-0-20-2, Jason Holder 4-0-27-2, T Natarajan 4-0-11-1, Shahbaz Nadeem 4-0-35-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-24-1.