The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours: EXPECTED STORIES *IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-PREVIEW Rajasthan Royals look to win, end KKR's campaign Dubai, Oct 31 (PTI) They have just given their playoffs qualification hopes a lift and Rajasthan Royals will look to sustain the momentum against Kolkata Knight Riders in another must-win IPL game here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KXIP-PREVIEW Do-or-die game for KXIP, CSK play for pride Abu Dhabi, Oct 31 (PTI) Their play-off chances hanging in balance, Kings XI Punjab will leave no stone unturned as they take on Chennai Super Kings in a must-win Indian Premier League game here on Sunday. SPO-CRI-IPL-LD DC MI thrash Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets, ensure top-2 finish in league stage Dubai, Oct 31 (PTI) Mumbai Indians ensured a top-two finish in the IPL league table with a clinical nine-wicket decimation of an already battered Delhi Capitals, who wilted under relentless pressure from Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-COMMENTS There are lot of flaws in our game: Shreyas Iyer Dubai, Oct 31 (PTI) A distraught Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that there are too many "flaws" in their gameplan and execution as his side slumped to its fourth straight defeat, here on Saturday. SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-POLLARD Rohit is getting better and will be back soon, assures Kieron Pollard Dubai, Oct 31 (PTI) Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Kieron Pollard on Saturday informed that regular skipper Rohit Sharma's injured left hamstring is on the mend and he is expected to be back soon for the team.

SPO-AFI-LD AGM Sumariwalla elected AFI chief for third term, Anju is senior VP Gurugram, Oct 31 (PTI) Incumbent Adille Sumariwalla was on Saturday elected President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for his third term while legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was made senior vice-president during the sports body's Annual General Body Meeting here. SPO-AFI-CAMPERS AFI fumes at national campers taking leaves recently, demands affidavit from them Gurugram, Oct 31 (PTI) The Athletics Federation of India on Saturday pulled up chief national coach Radhakrishnan Nair for allowing some of the national campers leave for home "without permission".

SPO-MINISTER-WALKATHON Sports Minister Rijiju flags off Fit India Walkathon Jaisalmer, Oct 31 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday flagged off the 200-km long 'Fit India Walkathon' here on the occasion of National Unity Day, observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. SPO-DOPING-AFI AFI chief warns athletes not to take banned drugs by taking advantage of COVID-19 pandemic Gurugram, Oct 31 (PTI) The Athletics Federation of India on Saturday warned athletes and coaches against using banned drugs by taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and said the country could be suspended if the doping menace continues unabated.

SPO-CRI-WI-QUARANTINE West Indies begin two-week quarantine in NZ ahead of T20I, Test series Christchurch, Oct 31 (PTI) West Indies have begun a two-week quarantine here after clearing the first health test on arrival in New Zealand ahead of their T20I and Test series, starting November 27. SPO-CRI-IPL-SANGAKKARA-DC Misfiring top order could cost Delhi Capitals a playoff spot: Sangakkara New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara is afraid that Delhi Capitals could miss out on a play-off berth due to an inconsistent top-order performance of late.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RAHUL Will hopefully sneak in on number four position: Rahul Abu Dhabi, Oct 31 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab captain K L Rahul is hoping to "sneak" into the playoffs of the hotly-contested 13th Indian Premier League on the fourth position. SPO-BOX-LD IND Amit Panghal, Sanjeet strike gold at French boxing tourney New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) World silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) and Sanjeet (91kg) struck gold in their first competition after a coronavirus-forced break, claiming the top honours at the Alexis Vastine International Boxing Tournament in Nantes, France.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR Sharma recovers from early shocks to shoot 66, rises to sixth Paphos (Cyprus), Oct 31 (PTI) Playing almost at the crack of dawn, Indian ace Shubhankar Sharma recovered from early setbacks to rise to sixth place after finishing with 5-under 66 at the halfway stage of the inaugural Cyprus Open here. SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri battles windy conditions and rises to tied 12, Atwal exits Southampton (Bermuda), Oct 31 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri battled windy conditions and shot one-under 70 to rise to tied 12th position and stay in the race at the Bermuda Championship after his second round.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SMITH We still need to do a bit to make the play-offs: Smith Abu Dhabi, Oct 31 (PTI) A seven-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab ensured Rajasthan Royals maintained their new-found momentum in the ongoing IPL but skipper Steve Smith acknowledged they still "need to do a bit" for keeping their play-offs prospects alive..