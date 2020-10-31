Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat RCB by 5 wickets, stay alive for IPL Play-offs
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets to stay alive in race for the IPL Play-offs, here on Saturday. Brief Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 120 for 7 in 20 overs (J Phillip 32, AB de Villiers 24; Sandeep Sharma 2/20, Jason Holder 2/27).PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 31-10-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 22:49 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets to stay alive in race for the IPL Play-offs, here on Saturday. Opener Josh Phillip top-scored for RCB, making 32 runs while Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder took two wickets apiece for SRH.
Wriddhiman Saha (39), Jason Holder (26 not out) and Manish Pandey (26) were among runs in the SRH chase. Brief Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 120 for 7 in 20 overs (J Phillip 32, AB de Villiers 24; Sandeep Sharma 2/20, Jason Holder 2/27). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 121 for 5 in 14.1 overs. (W Saha 39; J Holder 26 not out; Y Chahal 2/19) PTI AT AT AT
ALSO READ
Kolkata Knight Riders defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad via Super Over in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi.
Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl against KKR, who bring back Kuldeep
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in an IPL game in Dubai.
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in a must-win IPL match in Sharjah.
Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad