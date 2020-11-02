Left Menu
We couldn't have done anything more, up to Gods now: Morgan

We lost wickets between 10th and 15th overs, and to finish like we did was really good," said Morgan. Royals skipper Steve Smith, on his part, thanked BCCI for arranging a fantastic tournament in tough times.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 02-11-2020 00:08 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan believes his team couldn't have done anything more in its must-win game against Rajasthan Royals and sought divine intervention for the side to make it to the IPL play-offs. KKR finished their league campaign with a 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals to get into the top four with 14 points but a net run-rate of -0.214 might be an impediment towards qualification.

"Yes, I was aware of the numbers (about net run rate) but you need to first get yourself into a winning position. I don't think we could have done anything more today. So whatever happens from here is up to the Gods," Morgan said at the post-match presentation ceremony. KKR's entry into the play-offs will now depend on the result of the matches between Delhi Capitals (-0.159) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (-0.145) as well as the one where Sunrisers Hyderabad (+0.555) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians, who have already qualified. In case, SRH wins, KKR's chances of qualification will hinge on a real poor defeat for either DC or RCB in their particular game.

Put in to bat, Morgan smashed a 35-ball unbeaten 68 to take KKR to 191 for 7 and the skipper said it was a par-score on this track. "I thought it was around a par score. Every batsman who came back in and said that it was a beautiful wicket with the dew in. We lost wickets between 10th and 15th overs, and to finish like we did was really good," said Morgan.

Royals skipper Steve Smith, on his part, thanked BCCI for arranging a fantastic tournament in tough times. "The BCCI and everyone involved to get this tournament up and running have done a fantastic. Hope we were able to put few smile on people's faces, especially in India where it's been tough." PTI KHS KHS ATK ATK

