IPL 13: Ben Stokes' dismissal was completely Karthik's wicket, says Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan is impressed with Dinesh Karthik's "remarkable" catch, which dismissed Rajasthan Royals' Ben Stokes and said it was "completely" keeper's wicket. Karthik caught a stunning one-handed diving catch behind the wickets to send Stokes back to the pavilion in the third over, bowled by Pat Cummins.

"DK's catch was remarkable. When a guy takes a catch like that, it is completely his wicket, it has nothing to do with the bowling at all. It's a keeper's catch, keeper's wicket," Morgan told Cummins in a video posted by iplt20.com. KKR secured a brilliant 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday.

Morgan played an unbeaten knock of 68 runs to help the KKR post a total of 191 runs on the board. Cummins then picked four wickets in the match as Rajasthan Royals only managed to score 131 from their 20 overs. Reflecting on the team's performance, Morgan said: "The guys came out and played well in a game where there were different circumstances involved that are completely uncontrollable. The guys came out and focused on exactly what they wanted to do. They played in a way we would have liked to play throughout the tournament. Glad that result went our way and whatever happens from here is completely out of our control."

KKR currently hold the fourth spot on the table with 14 points. (ANI)