Left Menu
Development News Edition

I retire: Sindhu shares oblique tweet to create awareness about COVID-19 pandemic

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Monday shared an oblique tweet to create awareness regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and how people should work together towards defeating the virus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 16:38 IST
I retire: Sindhu shares oblique tweet to create awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Monday shared an oblique tweet to create awareness regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and how people should work together towards defeating the virus. Sindhu posted a lengthy message in a Twitter post, which has three pictures. In the first picture, the badminton player wrote "Denmark Open was the last straw. I retire".

However, later in the post, Sindhu clarified that she may have given her fans a "mini heart attack" but she did it so that her fans "sit up and take notice". "I've been thinking about coming clean with my feelings for a while now. I admit I have been struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong, you know. That's why I'm writing today to tell you that I'm done. It's understandable if you're shocked or confused but by the time you finish reading this you would have learnt about my point of view, and hopefully, will support it too," Sindhu wrote.

"This pandemic has been an eye-opener for me. I could train hard to fight the toughest of opponents, tooth and nail, right till the final shot of the game. I have done it before, I can do it again. But how do I defeat this invisible virus that has the entire world in a fix? It has been months at home and we still question ourselves every time we step out. Internalizing all this and reading about so many heart-breaking stories online has got me to question a lot about myself and this world we live in. Not being able to represent India in the Denmark Open was the last straw," she added. The shuttler then said she chooses to retire from this negativity, uncertainty, and "our lackadaisical attitude towards the virus."

"Today, I choose to retire from this current sense of unrest. I retire from this negativity, the constant fear, uncertainty. I choose to retire from a complete lack of control over the unknown. Most importantly, I choose to retire from substandard hygiene standards and our lackadaisical attitude towards the virus," the badminton player said. "We must not digress; we need to be better prepared. We must defeat this virus together. The choices we make today will define our future and the future of the next generation. We cannot afford to let them down. I may have given you guys a mini-heart attack; unprecedented times require unprecedented measures. I guess I needed to get you guys to sit up and take notice," she added.

"That being said, we must be hopeful about the light shining at the end of the tunnel. Yes, Denmark Open didn't happen but that won't stop me from training. When life comes at you, one must come back twice as hard. So will I for the Asia Open. I refuse to give up without putting up a solid fight. I refuse to give up without conquering this fear. And will carry on doing so till we have a safer world," Sindhu concluded. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Tension rises as U.S. election enters home stretch; dollar gains

Tension grew on Monday before Tuesdays presidential election in the United States, with safe-haven currencies like the yen and dollar holding firm.Expected swings in the major currencies climbed to their highest since April as investors wai...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1745 hours EXPECTED STORIES IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IPL-SRH-PREVIEW Mighty Mumbai Indians stand betwe...

Alliance Air to launch Bengaluru-Kozhikode flight from Nov 11

Alliance Air on Monday said it will launch flight from Kozhikode to Bengaluru starting November 11. The flights on the new route will be operated six times in a week except Tuesdays, Alliance Air said in a release. Air Indias regional su...

Portugal PM Costa asks president to declare COVID-19 emergency

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa asked the countrys president on Monday to declare a state of emergency as a preventive measure to fight the spread of coronavirus at a time when infections are soaring. The last COVID-19 state of emer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020