Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will come back stronger in next year's IPL, says KL Rahul

After getting knocked out from the playoffs race for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul on Monday said that the franchise will come back stronger in the next edition of the tournament.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:20 IST
Will come back stronger in next year's IPL, says KL Rahul
Kings XI Punjab in action (Photo/ KL Rahul Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After getting knocked out from the playoffs race for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul on Monday said that the franchise will come back stronger in the next edition of the tournament. On Sunday, KXIP lost its must-win encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and as a result, the KL Rahul-led side got knocked out from the contention of making it to the playoffs.

"Won together, lost together, fought together and we will be back stronger together," Rahul tweeted. In the ongoing edition of the IPL, KL Rahul currently is the leading run-scorer as he has 670 runs from 14 matches at an average of 55.83.

KXIP opening batsman Mayank Agarwal also thanked the supporters of the franchise and promised that the side will be back stronger next year. "Not an ideal way we would have preferred to finish the season but it's been a wonderful campaign for all of us. On a personal front, it felt great to get back out there doing what I love the most. Thank you for always believing in us," Agarwal tweeted.

Mayank Agarwal also scored 424 runs in this year's tournament from 11 matches at an average of 38.54. He had also scored a century against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After stumbling to a nine-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul on Sunday had said that it does hurt to not qualify for the playoffs, but also added that there is a lot to be proud of for the side.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. "Every youngster has been putting in a lot of work, they have been working with the coaches, youngsters have played games against high-quality opposition, they have handled the pressure really well, we will keep an eye on the boys and we will try to work for them, there is a lot for them to grow," said Rahul during the post-match press conference.

"It does hurt, we did really well to give us a chance to qualify for the playoffs, there is a lot for us to be proud of this season, it would have been great if we had got one more victory to qualify for the playoffs, this will hurt for a little while, we need to take the learnings and come back stronger next season," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Greece imposes lockdowns in northern regions, suspends flights

Greece will impose a two-week lockdown in regions of Thessaloniki and Serres in the north to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday. The country has reported fewer cases of the novel coron...

Ours can be labelled as a 'World Cup family': Amarjit Singh

Amarjit Singh, who captained the country in the only FIFA World Cup that India have participated till now, feels their kin can be labelled as World Cup family as his cousin Kritina Devi will represent India in the forthcoming FIFA U17 Women...

Johnny Depp lawyers says UK court ruling "flawed" and "perverse"

A London High Court judges decision on Monday to reject Johnny Depps libel claim over an article which called him a wife beater is perverse and flawed, and it would be ridiculous if he did not appeal, the actors lawyers said. This decision ...

FOREX-Tension rises as U.S. election enters home stretch; dollar gains

Tension grew on Monday before Tuesdays presidential election in the United States, with safe-haven currencies like the yen and dollar holding firm.Expected swings in the major currencies climbed to their highest since April as investors wai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020