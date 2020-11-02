Left Menu
Development News Edition

Keita, Matip are back at training for us, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Naby Keita and Joel Matip are recovering well and the duo has made their way back to the training grounds.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:35 IST
Keita, Matip are back at training for us, says Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Naby Keita and Joel Matip are recovering well and the duo has made their way back to the training grounds. However, the coach also said that Thiago Alcantara is yet to return to full training. Off late, Liverpool has struggled with injuries and the side is looking for options.

Liverpool's centre-back Virgil van Dijk is also out injured. The Dutch defender has been forced to undergo knee ligament injury. "Naby and Joel trained yesterday [Sunday] with the team, full, Thiago didn't. So, that's the situation. I have really no idea what I do with this information in the moment because yes, they trained, that's good, it's better than if they don't train, but we have to see what we do with it," the official website of Liverpool quoted Klopp as saying

"We have another day to make these decisions. A lot of players will be on the plane hopefully, and so decisions will be made late, late, late," he added. Liverpool is currently at the top of Premier League 2020-21 standings with 16 points from seven matches.

The side will next take on Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday, November 3. After this clash, the side will return to Premier League action on Sunday, November 8 against Manchester City. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Capitals win toss and opt to field

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl in their 14th round IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Monday. For Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel came in place of Praveen Dubey, while left arm seamer Dani...

UK aviation needs govt support for new lockdown pain -airport boss

Britains airports and airlines need urgent support to survive the very bleak future posed by a new lockdown in England, warned the boss of one of the countrys biggest airport groups. Very low levels of travel in recent months have put airli...

Over 7,000 recoveries outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 PTI Kerala on Monday recorded 7,108 recoveries from COVID-19 against 4,138 fresh cases, including 47 health workers, while the toll climbed to 1,533 with 21 fatalities Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. As many ...

Hurricane Eta strengthens fast, menacing Nicaragua's coastline

Hurricane Eta quickly gained force on Monday as it rumbled closer to Nicaragua and Honduras, which it is expected to batter with devastating winds and rains overnight, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said.The storm, a Category 1 hurr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020