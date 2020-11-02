Left Menu
ISL: Mumbai City FC announce DafaNews as principal partner for 2020-21 season

Mumbai City FC have announced a partnership with online sports news portal DafaNews as the club's new principal partner on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:43 IST
ISL: Mumbai City FC announce DafaNews as principal partner for 2020-21 season
Mumbai City FC and DafaNews logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai City FC have announced a partnership with online sports news portal DafaNews as the club's new principal partner on Monday.

"As a part of the partnership, DafaNews will adorn the front of the Mumbai City First Team shirts during the course of the 2020/21 season. Along with featuring on matchdays and at the Islanders' training facility at the Nagoa Village Panchayat Football Ground, DafaNews will be integrated into the Club's digital content during the 2020/21 season and fans will have an opportunity to follow news and updates around Mumbai City on DafaNews' channels," the club said in a release.

Bimal Parekh, co-owner of Mumbai City FC said: "We are delighted that DafaNews are supporting Mumbai City FC as the Club's Principal Partner. Their belief and support of Indian football has been tremendous and we look forward to a unique season ahead of us with excitement." (ANI)

