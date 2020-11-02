Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby League-Toronto re-entry bid rejected by Super League clubs

"The club shares the obvious disappointment of our players, staff, sponsor and partners, as well as incredible fans, at today's decision," the Wolfpack said in a statement https://www.torontowolfpack.com/toronto-wolfpack-unable-to-return-for-2021-season. "The Wolfpack will now take some time to consider our position and consult further with the current ownership group, led by David Argyle." Wolfpack climbed from League One into Super League within three seasons of starting up and signed former All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams last November before their top-flight debut. However, the club failed to win a game before their withdrawal from the competition during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 02-11-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 21:43 IST
Rugby League-Toronto re-entry bid rejected by Super League clubs
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Toronto Wolfpack have failed in their attempt to be reinstated into the Super League for 2021 after a majority of the teams voted against the move, the Canadian club said on Monday. The Wolfpack pulled out of this year's competition in July citing financial challenges from the COVID-19 outbreak, having failed to pay players, coaches and staff for several months.

New owner Carlo LiVolsi offered to underwrite the club's losses, but his plans were rejected at a meeting of the clubs by eight votes to four with one abstention. "The club shares the obvious disappointment of our players, staff, sponsor and partners, as well as incredible fans, at today's decision," the Wolfpack said in a statement https://www.torontowolfpack.com/toronto-wolfpack-unable-to-return-for-2021-season.

"The Wolfpack will now take some time to consider our position and consult further with the current ownership group, led by David Argyle." Wolfpack climbed from League One into Super League within three seasons of starting up and signed former All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams last November before their top-flight debut.

However, the club failed to win a game before their withdrawal from the competition during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Also Read: Think tank urges China to release Canadian employee

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Masks are anti-Covid vaccine, says Gehlot as assembly passes Bill for face cover in public

The Rajasthan assembly on Monday passed a bill making it mandatory for people to wear face masks in both private or public means of transport and while attending any social or political events. The assembly provided for the new anti-COVID m...

Army Chief Gen Naravane holds talks with top military commander of Kenya

Chief of Defence Forces of Kenya Gen Robert Kariuki Kibochi and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Monday held wide-ranging talks on ways to expand defence cooperation between the two countries, officials said. Gen Kibochi is on a five-day visit...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. manufacturing activity near two-year high; construction spending slows

U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated more than expected in October, with new orders jumping to their highest level in nearly 17 years amid a shift in spending toward goods like motor vehicles as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. The survey...

FS Shringla holds talks with German leaders on shared priorities, multi-dimensional cooperation

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday met German Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen and held a productive exchange on shared priorities, including strengthening of multilateral structures. Shringla arrived here from France on h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020