Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: We've played good enough cricket in this tournament to qualify, says Kohli

Despite suffering a six-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified for the play-offs and skipper Virat Kohli said that the side has played good enough in the tournament to book a place in top-four.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 03-11-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 23:42 IST
IPL 13: We've played good enough cricket in this tournament to qualify, says Kohli
RCB skipper Virat Kohli . Image Credit: ANI

Despite suffering a six-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified for the play-offs and skipper Virat Kohli said that the side has played good enough in the tournament to book a place in top-four. With this win, Delhi Capitals have qualified for the playoffs and the side will now get two chances to play the finals after finishing second at the points table.

On the other hand, RCB with 14 points from as many matches will surely finish in the top-four in the standings. "It's a mixed bag. You come to games to try and get a result your way. Through probably the 11th over, the 17.3 mark was informed by the management. Even if the game was drifting away, we controlled the middle overs well enough. I think we've played good enough cricket in this tournament to qualify. We have two games to the final now. We can be more brave in the back end, probably be better in the powerplay (with the ball) which has been our strength. You take what you can with these games," Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

Chasing 153, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane starred with the bat for Delhi as both batsmen played knocks of 54 and 60 respectively. Delhi won the match by six wickets with six balls to spare. Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers played knocks of 50 and 35 respectively as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted a total of 152/7 in the allotted twenty overs.

For Delhi Capitals, Anrich Nortje scalped three wickets while Kagiso Rabada took two wickets.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

100,000 units of Redmi K30S sold in just 1 minute during first sale

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m ET.

Refiles to add time zone Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww....

Large police deployment in Vienna, paper reports attack on synagogue

A large police deployment is underway in central Vienna, a police spokesman said on Monday evening as newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported an attack on a synagogue and shots fired.When asked about the reason for the deployment, the spokesman d...

New case of detained British-Iranian dual citizen adjourned

A British Iranian dual national detained for years in Tehran was taken to court on new sedition charges on Monday, her husband said, the latest twist in a case that has long stirred an international outcry. The brief session, in which Nazan...

South African firm and Johnson & Johnson strike vaccine deal South

South African pharmaceutical firm Aspen Pharmacare has announced a deal with U.S. firm Johnson Johnson to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, if it is approved in South Africa and internationally. In a statement issued on Monday, A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020