Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ajax Amsterdam hit by COVID-19 outbreak on eve of Champions League tie

Ajax Amsterdam will have only 17 players available for Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Midtjylland in Denmark after several players had to be left behind because of positive COVID-19 tests, coach Erik ten Hag confirmed on Monday. But he said he could not speak about individual cases because of privacy laws.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 00:42 IST
Soccer-Ajax Amsterdam hit by COVID-19 outbreak on eve of Champions League tie
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Ajax Amsterdam will have only 17 players available for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Midtjylland in Denmark after several players had to be left behind because of positive COVID-19 tests, coach Erik ten Hag confirmed on Monday.

But he said he could not speak about individual cases because of privacy laws. Skipper Dusan Tadic, goalkeeper Andre Onana and midfielders Davy Klaassen and Ryan Gravenberch were among those who stayed at home while back-up goalkeepers Maarten Stekelenburg and Dominik Kotarski also did not travel, leaving the club with just one goalkeeper, Kjell Scherpen, for the match at Herning.

The 20-year-old has yet to debut for the club. Ajax published a list of the 17 players without comment on their website and Ten Hag avoided questions about those who did not travel when questioned at Monday's pre-match news conference.

The coach said Ajax players were tested on Monday and the club had been in discussion through the day with various authorities about who could travel to Denmark. He also said he was hopeful some of those left behind might be allowed to travel on Tuesday to join up with the rest of the squad as Ajax look for their first win in Group D.

"There are few players who can play in the Netherlands but did not get permission to enter Denmark and it's a bit strange," he said. "They have no symptoms or complaints. If they might still be able to play rests in the hands of the medical personnel and the authorities. I have strong hope that they can play but I am not sure.

"There are whole lot of different rules between different countries, even within the European Union. The players we have here are good players. Some might have to play out of position but we here are fit and ready to play," he added. "I understand the COVID rules are tough but we must also be thankful that we can play."

Dutch media said that a total of 11 players had tested positive at the club – from both the ranks of the first team as well as the reserve squad, who compete in the Dutch second division.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

100,000 units of Redmi K30S sold in just 1 minute during first sale

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m ET.

Refiles to add time zone Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww....

Large police deployment in Vienna, paper reports attack on synagogue

A large police deployment is underway in central Vienna, a police spokesman said on Monday evening as newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported an attack on a synagogue and shots fired.When asked about the reason for the deployment, the spokesman d...

New case of detained British-Iranian dual citizen adjourned

A British Iranian dual national detained for years in Tehran was taken to court on new sedition charges on Monday, her husband said, the latest twist in a case that has long stirred an international outcry. The brief session, in which Nazan...

South African firm and Johnson & Johnson strike vaccine deal South

South African pharmaceutical firm Aspen Pharmacare has announced a deal with U.S. firm Johnson Johnson to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, if it is approved in South Africa and internationally. In a statement issued on Monday, A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020