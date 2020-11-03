Left Menu
Reuters Sports News Summary

Swiss court hears Russian appeal against Olympic ban over doping offences A Swiss court will on Monday start hearing Russia's appeal against a four-year ban imposed on its athletes competing at major international events under their own flag over allegations of doctoring laboratory data. Kingsbury: Cardinals have two COVID-19 cases Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team returns from a bye week short two players who tested positive for COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 05:23 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 05:23 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Day after game, Ravens CB Humphrey positive for COVID-19

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced he tested positive for COVID-19, one day after playing a full game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I got the Rona hopefully I'll be back healthy soon," Humphrey posted to Twitter on Monday afternoon. NFL roundup: Steelers top Ravens in North battle, stay unbeaten

The Pittsburgh Steelers remained the NFL's lone undefeated team by rebounding from a lackluster offensive first half on the road and outlasting the depleted Baltimore Ravens 28-24 in an AFC North battle Sunday. Ben Roethlisberger found Chase Claypool on the right edge of the end zone from 8 yards out with 7:29 remaining for what proved to be the winning touchdown. Salisbury, Ram out of Paris doubles over COVID-19 concerns

Australian Open doubles champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram have been withdrawn from this week's Paris Masters after Salisbury was in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, the men's ATP tennis body said on Monday. Britain's Salisbury, who has not tested positive for COVID-19, has been placed in isolation and remains asymptomatic after his "credentialed" contact returned a positive test for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. Swiss court hears Russian appeal against Olympic ban over doping offences

A Swiss court will on Monday start hearing Russia's appeal against a four-year ban imposed on its athletes competing at major international events under their own flag over allegations of doctoring laboratory data. At a four-day hearing, the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) could deprive Russian athletes of their flag at next year's Tokyo Olympics. Athletics: 'Don't show us your medals' - UK switches focus to participation

After years of administrative chaos, UK Athletics (UKA) published a 12-year strategy document on Monday that shifted emphasis from a lottery-funded chase for Olympic medals to a rejuvenation of the sport at grass-roots level. In a sport long-riven with internal and regional disputes, the new document has been delivered in co-operation with the governing bodies of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland after consultation with more than 5,000 athletes, coaches and officials. Coric and Cilic pass opening-round tests in Paris

Croatia's Borna Coric produced a solid serving display to beat Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics 7-6(5) 6-1 in the opening round of the Paris Masters on Monday. After an early trade of service breaks, Fucsovics held a 3-0 lead in the tiebreak before a lapse in concentration allowed Coric to secure the first set en-route his 16th match win of the season. Kingsbury: Cardinals have two COVID-19 cases

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team returns from a bye week short two players who tested positive for COVID-19. Kingsbury on Monday said that he wouldn't name the players at this time, but linebacker Devon Kennard identified himself on social media. Bears' Wims suspended two games for slugging Saints DB

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was suspended two games Monday for sucker-punching New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Sunday night. Wims' suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct, which he will appeal per a NFL Network report, would be without pay. If served immediately, Wims would be eligible to return in Week 12 vs. Green Bay. With Masters on the horizon, DeChambeau sees opportunity for second big victory

Fresh off his maiden major win, power-hitting golfer Bryson DeChambeau finds himself in a rarest of circumstances: He's feeling relaxed. It's a welcome reprieve for the meticulously data-driven world No. 6, who overhauled his body this year to add jaw-dropping power to his drives and claimed the U.S. Open crown by a six-stroke margin at a wickedly challenging Winged Foot course. U.S. Supreme Court rejects NFL, DirecTV appeal in TV package suit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a bid by the National Football League and AT&T Inc's DirecTV unit to avoid a proposed class-action antitrust lawsuit that accuses them of overcharging for a popular satellite television package. The NFL and DirecTV had asked the justices to overturn a lower court's 2019 ruling that revived the suit filed on behalf of subscribers of "Sunday Ticket," their package that lets NFL fans watch "out-of-market" games not broadcast in their local television markets for $294 a season.

