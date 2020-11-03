Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-West Indies cleared to train in NZ after negative COVID tests

The West Indies squad will be allowed to commence training in small groups after they all tested negative for the novel coronavirus on their initial check at their biosecure facility, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 03-11-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 08:54 IST
Cricket-West Indies cleared to train in NZ after negative COVID tests

The West Indies squad will be allowed to commence training in small groups after they all tested negative for the novel coronavirus on their initial check at their biosecure facility, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday. The majority of the West Indies team and management arrived in New Zealand last Friday and have been in isolation in Christchurch.

They had to spend the first three days in isolation and then return a negative test before they could begin training at NZC's high-performance centre. NZC added in a statement that the West Indies squad would undergo two further tests on day six and day 12 before they can be released from their mandatory 14-day isolation.

Six members of the Twenty20 squad are still playing in the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates and are not expected to arrive in New Zealand until late next week. Coach Phil Simmons has said it was likely they would be in isolation until the morning of the first Twenty20 international in Auckland on Nov. 27.

West Indies, world champions in the Twenty20 format, play three matches against New Zealand before a two-test series starts on Dec. 3 in Hamilton.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

The truckers who keep India's coronavirus patients breathing

Subhas Kumar Yadav has fought fear, deadlines and hunger to truck liquid oxygen from a factory in Indias Himalayan foothills to hospitals in the northern plains during the coronavirus epidemic.The worst time, he said, was in the weeks after...

Judo-Britain withdraws from European Championships due to COVID-19

Britain has withdrawn from this months European Judo Championships in Prague due to concerns about athlete safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, the national governing body said. Natalie Powell, who in 2017 became the first female British ju...

Nagaland bypolls: 35.15 pc voting till 9 am in two assembly seats

Around 35.15 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first three hours of polling for by-elections to two assembly seats in Nagaland on Tuesday amidst tight security and strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, election officials sai...

Lidar firm Aeva led by Apple veterans agrees deal to go public

Aeva Inc, a Silicon Valley firm developing a lidar sensor for self-driving cars to perceive their surroundings, said on Monday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check acquisition company InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020