Left Menu
Development News Edition

Our Hockey team will do well in Tokyo Olympics: Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, on Tuesday, exuded confidence and said he is hopeful that both Men's and Women's Hockey team will shine in Tokyo Olympics next year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 10:33 IST
Our Hockey team will do well in Tokyo Olympics: Kiren Rijiju
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, on Tuesday, exuded confidence and said he is hopeful that both Men's and Women's Hockey team will shine in Tokyo Olympics next year. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. The mega event will now be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021. And the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

Rijiju said the players are really working hard and are provided with the top facilities. "I'm saying it with full confidence and hopeful that both Men's and Women's Hockey team will do well in Tokyo Olympics. Our Boys and Girls are really working very hard. We are providing them with top facilities and best support systems," Rijiju tweeted.

Meanwhile, about 600-650 young players between the age group of 15-21 years have begun hockey activities and have been regularly attending the district-level camps in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The players are focusing on basic drills and are slowly and steadily finding their feet back in the game after nearly six months of being out of action due to the COVID-19 pandemic that led to a series of nationwide lockdowns.

On Monday, the sports minister virtually inaugurated Sports Authority of India's (SAI) new Regional Centre in Zirakpur, Punjab which will now act as one of the main SAI centres for the northern belt of India. During the event, the sports minister congratulated the coaches and athletes who would be training at the new centre and said that once the COVID -19 situation is better he will personally visit the centre. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Powerful Hurricane Eta threatens flooding in Central America

Dangerously powerful Hurricane Eta churned toward Nicaraguas Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds, while heavy rains thrown off by its storm bands already were causing rivers to overflow across Central America. The Category 4 ...

Nagaland records highest 58.18 pc voter turnout, UP the lowest at 18.49 pc till 11 am in by-polls

Nagaland has recorded the highest voting percentage at 58.18 per cent till 11 am, while Uttar Pradesh 18.49 per cent the lowest among the 10 states in which by-polls are being held on Tuesday. Polling in Nagaland is being held on the Pungro...

Nicaragua braces for 'catastrophic' winds as Hurricane Eta nears coast

Nicaragua on Monday scrambled to evacuate citizens from its Atlantic coast or put them in shelters as Hurricane Eta barreled closer, while the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC warned of flash floods and catastrophic winds in Central Ameri...

Australian central bank cuts key interest rate to 0.1 per cent

Australias central bank on Tuesday cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.15 of a percentage point to a record low 0.10 per cent in a bid to lift the economy from a pandemic-induced recessionThe move is the first since March when the Reserve ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020