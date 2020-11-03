Left Menu
Development News Edition

DC skipper Iyer has faith in his fearless bunch of boys to go past Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer is quite "chuffed" about the way his team bounced back from four consecutive losses to make the IPL playoffs and insists that the "fearless" bunch has what it takes to upstage defending champions Mumbai Indians up next.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 03-11-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 11:07 IST
DC skipper Iyer has faith in his fearless bunch of boys to go past Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer is quite "chuffed" about the way his team bounced back from four consecutive losses to make the IPL playoffs and insists that the "fearless" bunch has what it takes to upstage defending champions Mumbai Indians up next. Delhi Capitals earned a top-two finish with an easy six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. They will take on the defending champions on Thursday for a place in the IPL title clash.

"The Mumbai Indians are one of the best teams. Having said that, I feel we are also a fearless and amazing bunch of boys," Iyer said at the post-match press conference. "It really depends on the day. They are pretty experienced in such (finals) stages but the team has a good attitude and good composure on that given day is going to make it through." With Prithvi Shaw, Iyer himself, Rishabh Pant and South African paceman Kagiso Rabada, Delhi is packed with talented youngsters.

Iyer said the key to getting past holders Mumbai on Thursday in Dubai would be handling pressure with ease. "We need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations. The way we have been going, this was a really good win and it's going to be a really good booster as well for us." The four-match losing string snapped, Iyer was a relived man.

"This win was very essential and it has put smiles on our faces after four consecutive losses. Today the way we played, it was a comprehensive win. All the departments were covered up well by the players. "I am really chuffed by their performance, the way they came up and delivered at the right time. The second place obviously makes you feel good after the season you had, with all the ups and downs," he said.

"The IPL is always a roller-coaster journey." Iyer also hoped that Ajinkya Rahane will continue to play a significant role. Rahane scored 60 runs in the win against the RCB. "He (Rahane) carries a lot of experience in the IPL and the way he paced his innings, it was amazing to see. It was great example and he peaked at the right time, just when we needed him. "With a few important matches coming up, he will definitely play an important role." Meanwhile, RCB all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed said getting the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan was special. "The practice camp before the IPL helped me. And the first wicket in IPL that too of Shikhar Dhawan is a special feeling," he said.

"It's good that we had better net run rate and we qualified despite the loss. The good thing is we had intensity, that's one of the positives." PTI AT PM PM.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Powerful Hurricane Eta threatens flooding in Central America

Dangerously powerful Hurricane Eta churned toward Nicaraguas Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds, while heavy rains thrown off by its storm bands already were causing rivers to overflow across Central America. The Category 4 ...

Nagaland records highest 58.18 pc voter turnout, UP the lowest at 18.49 pc till 11 am in by-polls

Nagaland has recorded the highest voting percentage at 58.18 per cent till 11 am, while Uttar Pradesh 18.49 per cent the lowest among the 10 states in which by-polls are being held on Tuesday. Polling in Nagaland is being held on the Pungro...

Nicaragua braces for 'catastrophic' winds as Hurricane Eta nears coast

Nicaragua on Monday scrambled to evacuate citizens from its Atlantic coast or put them in shelters as Hurricane Eta barreled closer, while the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC warned of flash floods and catastrophic winds in Central Ameri...

Australian central bank cuts key interest rate to 0.1 per cent

Australias central bank on Tuesday cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.15 of a percentage point to a record low 0.10 per cent in a bid to lift the economy from a pandemic-induced recessionThe move is the first since March when the Reserve ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020