Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Day after game, Ravens CB Humphrey positive for COVID-19

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced he tested positive for COVID-19, one day after playing a full game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I got the Rona hopefully I'll be back healthy soon," Humphrey posted to Twitter on Monday afternoon. NFL roundup: Steelers top Ravens in North battle, stay unbeaten

The Pittsburgh Steelers remained the NFL's lone undefeated team by rebounding from a lackluster offensive first half on the road and outlasting the depleted Baltimore Ravens 28-24 in an AFC North battle Sunday. Ben Roethlisberger found Chase Claypool on the right edge of the end zone from 8 yards out with 7:29 remaining for what proved to be the winning touchdown. Tennis: Former U.S. Open winner Cilic still striving to reach peak

Marin Cilic has won a Grand Slam and reached a career-high ranking of third but the 32-year-old Croatian feels he is still striving to play his best tennis even after spending 16 years on the professional tennis circuit. Cilic, who won his maiden Grand Slam title in 2014 at the U.S. Open, reached the Wimbledon final in 2017 and the title round of the Australian Open the following year to climb to his highest ranking. Coric and Cilic pass opening-round tests in Paris

Croatia's Borna Coric produced a solid serving display to beat Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics 7-6(5) 6-1 in the opening round of the Paris Masters on Monday. After an early trade of service breaks, Fucsovics held a 3-0 lead in the tiebreak before a lapse in concentration allowed Coric to secure the first set en-route his 16th match win of the season. Kingsbury: Cardinals have two COVID-19 cases

The Arizona Cardinals placed linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday afternoon. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced earlier in the day that two players had tested positive for the coronavirus this weekend, but he declined to identify them. Kennard identified himself on social media and said he was asymptomatic. Bears' Wims suspended two games for slugging Saints DB

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was suspended two games Monday for sucker-punching New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Sunday night. Wims' suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct, which he will appeal per a NFL Network report, would be without pay. If served immediately, Wims would be eligible to return in Week 12 vs. Green Bay. Maradona taken to hospital: reports

Diego Maradona has been admitted to hospital in Argentina with undisclosed "health problems" although it is not related to COVID-19 and his condition is not thought to be serious, his personal doctor and local media reported on Monday. Maradona, 60, was taken to the Ipensa clinic in La Plata, about an hour from Buenos Aires. Maradona coaches the local club Gimnasia y Esgrima. With Masters on the horizon, DeChambeau sees opportunity for second big victory

Fresh off his maiden major win, power-hitting golfer Bryson DeChambeau finds himself in a rarest of circumstances: He's feeling relaxed. It's a welcome reprieve for the meticulously data-driven world No. 6, who overhauled his body this year to add jaw-dropping power to his drives and claimed the U.S. Open crown by a six-stroke margin at a wickedly challenging Winged Foot course. Golf: Being major champion doesn't make PGA Tour any easier: Morikawa

Winning the PGA Championship in August has been the highlight of Collin Morikawa's short career but the American said being a major winner does not automatically make things easier on the PGA Tour. The 23-year-old, who turned pro last year, triumphed at TPC Harding Park for his first major title but failed to make the cut at the US Open and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in his first two starts on the 2020/21 Tour. Brady throws for 2 scores as Bucs hold off Giants

Tom Brady threw two second-half touchdown passes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from an early 11-point deficit to post a 25-23 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night at East Rutherford, N.J. Brady completed 28 of 40 passes for 279 yards as Tampa Bay (6-2) won its third straight game and moved a half-game ahead of the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South. Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans caught touchdown passes, and Ryan Succop booted four field goals.