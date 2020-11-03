Left Menu
Soccer-PSG without Mbappe for Leipzig trip

Mbappe, 21, sustained the injury during Saturday's 3-0 Ligue 1 victory against Nantes and was withdrawn towards the closing stages of the match. "After going off during the game against Nantes with a right hamstring problem, Mbappe's not available for the trip to Germany and the situation will be reassessed in 48 hours," PSG said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:13 IST
Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will miss Wednesday's Champions League clash against RB Leipzig due to a hamstring problem, the French champions said on Tuesday. Mbappe, 21, sustained the injury during Saturday's 3-0 Ligue 1 victory against Nantes and was withdrawn towards the closing stages of the match.

"After going off during the game against Nantes with a right hamstring problem, Mbappe's not available for the trip to Germany and the situation will be reassessed in 48 hours," PSG said in a statement. Coach Thomas Tuchel will also be without the services of Neymar and Mauro Icardi due to injuries, with the duo expected to return only after this month's international break.

PSG, who followed up a 2-1 home defeat by Manchester United with a 2-0 victory at Istanbul Basaksehir, are second in Group H of the Champions League with three points.

