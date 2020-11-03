Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's T20 Challenge: Top 5 Indian players to watch out for

The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:32 IST
Women's T20 Challenge: Top 5 Indian players to watch out for
Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, and Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 4-9 here in Sharjah and the competition will be contested between three teams -- Trailblazers, Supernovas, and Velocity.

Mithali Raj will be leading Velocity while Trailblazers and Supernovas will be led by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur respectively. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Mithali Raj (Velocity): Arguably, India's greatest women cricketer Mithali will be returning to the field as the captain of Velocity in the Women's T20 Challenge 2020. The 37-year-old last featured in a T20 international in March 2019. In her 89 T20 matches, Mithali has scored 2364 runs with an average of 37.52 and has the highest score of 87 runs. She will be expected to lead from the front when Velocity walks out to face Supernovas in the tournament opener on November 4th.

Shafali Verma (Velocity): Entering as one of the most exciting players of the tournament, Shafali will be expected to do all the heavy lifting for Velocity. The 16-year-old superstar is the youngest woman to play for India in T20Is. The opposition will be cautious about Shafali's form after she was declared the world's number one batswoman in the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings released in March this year. Verma showcased her mettle at the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 as she emerged as the fifth-highest run-scorer of the tournament and the player with the highest number of six's.

Jemimah Rodrigues (Supernovas): The 20-year-old talented cricketer from Mumbai was named the player of the series and the player with the highest number of runs during the Women's T20 Challenge 2019. Jemimah will be an important cog in the wheel for Supernovas, who are eyeing a third consecutive title.

Harmanpreet Kaur (Supernovas): Harmanpreet Kaur has been the most successful player in the tournament and this time, she returns eager to pocket her third title. The experienced all-rounder's career has been decorated with smashing records. She was the first woman to score a century in a women's T20I, and she was the first Indian player (male and female) to play 100 T20I matches.

Smriti Mandhana (Trailblazers): The youngest captain of Women's T20 Challenge, Smriti Mandhana, will be itching to avenge her team showing from last year. The Trailblazers captain did not have a good start of the year as she underperformed at the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 with just 49 runs in 4 innings. The stylish left-handed batswoman will be expected to regain her lost form and improve her batting that will hold the Trailblazers in good stead in the tournament.

For the Women's T20 Challenge, all the matches will start from 7:30 PM IST except the second match between Velocity and Trailblazers as that will be played from 3:30 IST in the afternoon. The tournament will be aired on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. On October 11, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the squads and schedule for the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge. Last year's finalist Supernovas will be taking on Velocity in the opening game on November 4. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit talks fail to agree on fisheries, two other issues

EU-UK trade negotiations have so far failed to reach agreement on their three most persistent sticking points - the level playing field, fisheries and settling disputes - the blocs executive and sources from both sides said on Tuesday. That...

Rise in GST collections, highest PMI in 13 yrs show economy is moving in right direction: BJP

Citing rise in GST collections, highest PMI and data of other economic parameters for October, the BJP on Tuesday said these figures show that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the countrys economy is moving in the right ...

Institutional investment in real estate drops 73pc at USD 1.18 bn in Jan-Sep

Institutional flow of funds in real estate fell 73 per cent in January-September at USD 1.18 billion around Rs 8,700 crore as investors remained cautious due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to property consultant JLL India. However, the...

Hlengiwe Mkhize launches Disability Rights Awareness Month

Economic justice and empowerment for people with disabilities are among the main focus issues to take centre stage during Disability Rights Awareness Month DRAM2020.Deputy Minister in the Presidency Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilitie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020