Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Suryakumar Yadav wants to continue performing well for MI

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav said he is really enjoying the way he has been batting and wants to continue performing well for the team.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:43 IST
IPL 13: Suryakumar Yadav wants to continue performing well for MI
Suryakumar Yadav (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav said he is really enjoying the way he has been batting and wants to continue performing well for the team. Yadav has so far scored 374 runs in this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians, who sit on the top of the points table with 18 points from 13 games.

"Currently, I am really enjoying my batting. Since the start of the tournament, I felt I was batting really well and in the practice games as well. In the first few games, I think I actually lost a bit of track. I was gifting my wicket away, I felt. So, I thought I will go inside and spend some more time on my batting," Yadav said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on Twitter. "Even when I used to come to practice back in the hotel room, I used to think about what my batting is really and how do I construct it from the beginning. In the later part of the tournament, I thought the deeper I bat, the easier it will become for me, as well as the team. And I can make a good platform for other players to finish the game... I've been really enjoying my batting a lot and hopefully, I carry the same thing into the next game coming up and onto the playoff as well," he added.

Mumbai Indians are currently gearing up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the league. The clash will take place here on Tuesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit talks fail to agree on fisheries, two other issues

EU-UK trade negotiations have so far failed to reach agreement on their three most persistent sticking points - the level playing field, fisheries and settling disputes - the blocs executive and sources from both sides said on Tuesday. That...

Rise in GST collections, highest PMI in 13 yrs show economy is moving in right direction: BJP

Citing rise in GST collections, highest PMI and data of other economic parameters for October, the BJP on Tuesday said these figures show that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the countrys economy is moving in the right ...

Institutional investment in real estate drops 73pc at USD 1.18 bn in Jan-Sep

Institutional flow of funds in real estate fell 73 per cent in January-September at USD 1.18 billion around Rs 8,700 crore as investors remained cautious due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to property consultant JLL India. However, the...

Hlengiwe Mkhize launches Disability Rights Awareness Month

Economic justice and empowerment for people with disabilities are among the main focus issues to take centre stage during Disability Rights Awareness Month DRAM2020.Deputy Minister in the Presidency Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilitie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020