Soccer-Manager Giggs to sit out three Wales matches amid assault allegations

Manager Ryan Giggs will not be involved in Wales' next three international fixtures amid allegations of assault, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said on Tuesday. Giggs had denied the allegations earlier in the day after British media reported he had been arrested following a disturbance at his home.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Manager Ryan Giggs will not be involved in Wales' next three international fixtures amid allegations of assault, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said on Tuesday.

Giggs had denied the allegations earlier in the day after British media reported he had been arrested following a disturbance at his home. "The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp," the FAW said in a statement https://www.faw.cymru/en/news/faw-statement2.

Assistant coach Robert Page will take charge for the next three matches against the United States, Ireland, and Finland, it said. The Sun reported that police had been called to the former Manchester United winger's home on Sunday night after receiving reports of a disturbance.

"A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment," the paper quoted Greater Manchester Police as saying. "A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault." He was released on bail pending inquiries, the paper said.

Giggs' representatives said on Tuesday that he was cooperating with police. "Mr. Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him," his representatives said.

The FAW, which was scheduled to name its squad for the three upcoming games on Tuesday, said the squad would now be released on Thursday. Giggs made 963 appearances over 23 years for Manchester United as a player, a club record, winning a huge haul of honors including 13 Premier League winner's medals and two EUFA Champions League winner's medals.

He represented Wales as a player 64 times between 1991 and 2007 and took over as national coach in 2018.

