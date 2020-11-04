Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-League broadens face-covering requirements, enhances COVID-19 protocols

The National Football League (NFL) is enhancing its COVID-19 safety protocols, instructing teams to broaden the use of face coverings and improve social distancing after more players tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a memo distributed to teams on Tuesday, the league said it is requiring players and staff to wear masks during any pre- and post-game interactions between teams, and at any time while inside the locker room on game day.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 03:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 02:57 IST
NFL-League broadens face-covering requirements, enhances COVID-19 protocols
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The National Football League (NFL) is enhancing its COVID-19 safety protocols, instructing teams to broaden the use of face coverings and improve social distancing after more players tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a memo distributed to teams on Tuesday, the league said it is requiring players and staff to wear masks during any pre- and post-game interactions between teams, and at any time while inside the locker room on game day. Clubs must also expand their sideline "Bench Area" to the 20-yard line. The document confirmed that two teams that competed on Sunday had at least one player each who later tested positive for COVID-19, but it did not specify which teams or players were impacted.

NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills told reporters on Tuesday that the players with COVID-19 positives who played on Sunday had their samples obtained prior to competing but that the results did not come back in until Monday. Of the two teams, the first "had numerous game day close contacts," including six who were subsequently placed in isolation for a minimum of five days, while the other had just one player identified as a "High Risk Close Contact" through contact tracing.

"Although players on neither club wore masks while on the sideline or in the locker room, the second club was more effective in ensuring physical distancing for its players on the sideline and in the locker room," the memo read. Sills said that if a player, coach or member of staff were found to have tested positive for COVID-19 mid-game, he would be removed from the field immediately.

The NFL season has faced a number of schedule changes due to positive tests for COVID-19 among players and personnel and last month the league said teams found violating COVID-19 safety protocols may be forced to forfeit games.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

'We're really afraid': Fierce Hurricane Eta lashes Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta, one of the most powerful storms to hit Central America in years, plowed into Nicaragua on Tuesday in an impoverished region of its Caribbean coast, battering homes and infrastructure and threatening deadly floods. Eta came as...

Germany readies exhibition halls, mobile teams for COVID-19 vaccination

Germany is scouting trade fair halls and airport terminals to use as potential mass vaccination centres, as it draws up plans to inoculate the nation as soon as the first coronavirus shot gains European approval, state health officials told...

Science News Roundup: Viral load may predict ventilator need; Coronavirus damages red blood cells and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Viral load may predict ventilator need, death riskViral load predicts need for ventilator, death risk T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunityCoronavirus damages re...

Peru's president says opponents 'playing with democracy' in new impeachment bid

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Tuesday said opposition lawmakers were irresponsibly playing with democracy by seeking to impeach him and that he would answer their baseless charges against him in Congress later this week.In doing so,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020