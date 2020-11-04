Cricket-Unfit for Australia, fit for IPL: Rohit injury intrigues many

Left Menu
When asked at the toss if he was fine, Rohit said "Yeah, looks like that." Rohit made only four and, after their 10-wicket loss, was asked again if his hamstring was fine.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 11:25 IST
Confusion lingered over Rohit Sharma's hamstring injury after the opener, considered unfit for India's upcoming tour of Australia, turned up for an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Sharjah on Tuesday. India will leave for Australia later this month to play six short-form internationals followed by a four-test series and Rohit has been omitted because of the injury which kept him out of Mumbai's previous four matches.

The Mumbai Indians captain took many by surprise when he returned for their inconsequential match against Sunrisers Hyderabad despite his team having already secured a playoff place. When asked at the toss if he was fine, Rohit said "Yeah, looks like that."

Rohit made only four and, after their 10-wicket loss, was asked again if his hamstring was fine. "Yeah, absolutely," the 33-year-old said. "I was happy to be back, it's been a while. I was going through some tough times but, again, good to be back.

"I'm looking forward to play a few more games here and then see what happens. Always nice to be on the ground doing what I love to do so very happy about it." Hours before the match, Indian cricket board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said in an interview that Rohit had a hamstring tear and should take it easy.

His view echoed that of India coach Ravi Shastri who last week said Rohit risked aggravating injury. The BCCI's handling of the issue has baffled the fans.

"There should be a separate CBI enquiry on Rohit Sharma injury," tweeted an amused fan, referring to Central Bureau of Investigation, India's federal investigating agency.

