Luke Ronchi appointed New Zealand batting coach

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 04-11-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 11:58 IST
Dual international wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has been appointed batting coach of the New Zealand cricket team, starting with its imminent home series against the West Indies. Ronchi was born in New Zealand but first played international cricket for Australia, appearing in four one-day and three Twenty20 internationals in 2008.

He returned to New Zealand and played four tests, 81 one-day internationals and 30 T20s between 2013 and 2017, when he retired from international cricket. Ronchi was part of the New Zealand coaching staff at last year's ICC World Cup in England and was confirmed Wednesday as New Zealand's fulltime batting coach, taking over from Peter Fulton.

“I'm absolutely pumped,” he said. “I've really enjoyed being back with the team in recent seasons and it's exciting to be given the opportunity full-time this summer.

“Getting the chance to continue working with our batsmen is a great honor and I'm looking forward to seeing how I can help improve their games and best prepare them to perform at the highest level.”.

