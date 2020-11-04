Soccer-Jones, Edmundson let Rangers down with COVID-19 breach: Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said Jordan Jones and George Edmundson had let their team mates down badly after breaching COVID-19 regulations. The duo were suspended and placed in self isolation for 14 days after attending a private gathering "with others outside their household".

Rangers confirmed both players would be unavailable until the conclusion of an internal investigation. "I'm really disappointed. I think everyone at the club is disappointed with the actions of the two players," Gerrard told Rangers TV.

"The players know they've let themselves down and their families, they've also badly let their team mates down and the supporters. They will be punished, internally. "The important thing is we draw a line under that. I don't want to kick them even more, they are feeling really down. They are apologetic ... and I think they'll regret it for quite some time."

Rangers face Benfica in the Europa League on Thursday.