Klopp pleased with Liverpool's dominating 5-0 win over Atalanta

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pleased with his side's commanding win over Atalanta and said the club defended on an "incredibly high level" against the opponents. Liverpool registered a dominating 5-0 win over Atalanta in the Champions League here on Wednesday.

"Everything I said [about Atalanta] last night and today before the game is the 100 percent truth, it is what I think. I am long enough in the business to see when another team is playing good football and can cause each team in the world problems," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. "That did not change because of the game or the result tonight. We are good as well, we know that; we have to play good, we have to fulfill our potential. That's what the boys did tonight. We defended Atalanta on an incredibly high level and played ourselves top football and scored the goals," he added.

Diogo Jota was at his devastating best during the match as he netted thrice while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored one goal each in the match. Klopp also praised goalkeeper Alisson Becker for making "world-class" saves during the match.

"That's how it looks. We scored five goals, could have scored maybe two or three more, I don't know. But Alisson had to make three world-class saves as well. So, you see how big the threat is if you let them do what they are good in. The overall performance of my team tonight was really good, that's why we won the game," Klopp said. (ANI)