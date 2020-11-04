Left Menu
Development News Edition

Klopp pleased with Liverpool's dominating 5-0 win over Atalanta

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pleased with his side's commanding win over Atalanta and said the club defended on an "incredibly high level" against the opponents.

ANI | Bergamo | Updated: 04-11-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:44 IST
Klopp pleased with Liverpool's dominating 5-0 win over Atalanta
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pleased with his side's commanding win over Atalanta and said the club defended on an "incredibly high level" against the opponents. Liverpool registered a dominating 5-0 win over Atalanta in the Champions League here on Wednesday.

"Everything I said [about Atalanta] last night and today before the game is the 100 percent truth, it is what I think. I am long enough in the business to see when another team is playing good football and can cause each team in the world problems," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying. "That did not change because of the game or the result tonight. We are good as well, we know that; we have to play good, we have to fulfill our potential. That's what the boys did tonight. We defended Atalanta on an incredibly high level and played ourselves top football and scored the goals," he added.

Diogo Jota was at his devastating best during the match as he netted thrice while Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored one goal each in the match. Klopp also praised goalkeeper Alisson Becker for making "world-class" saves during the match.

"That's how it looks. We scored five goals, could have scored maybe two or three more, I don't know. But Alisson had to make three world-class saves as well. So, you see how big the threat is if you let them do what they are good in. The overall performance of my team tonight was really good, that's why we won the game," Klopp said. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary's daily coronavirus tally rises to 4,219, topping 4,000 for the first time

Hungary reported 4,219 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, its highest single-day tally so far with new infections topping 4,000 for the first time.The daily death toll also rose to a record high of 90. The total death toll rose to 2,063...

IMD predicts rain over Tamil Nadu, Kerala from November 4-8

The India Meteorological Department IMD has forecast an increase in rainfall activity in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Mahe during the next five days.The weather agency further predicted that a few areas over South Interior Karnataka ...

Small business activity fast reaching near-normal levels: Report

Business activity of the micro, small and medium enterprises - which are regarded as the backbone of Indian economy - is fast reaching near-normal levels, and rapidly adopting digital business tools to drive efficiency and growth, according...

People of Bihar deserve recognition for voting amid COVID-19 pandemic: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the people of Bihar deserve recognition as they have come out to vote in this election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The people of Bihar are worthy of recognition that they h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020