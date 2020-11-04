Left Menu
Development News Edition

AHF to conduct another set of workshops for Hockey India coaches and technical officials

After the successful completion of the AHF online education workshops exclusively for the Hockey India coaches, technical officials, and umpires in July, August, September, and October 2020, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will be conducting another set of online education workshops during the course of November.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 16:48 IST
AHF to conduct another set of workshops for Hockey India coaches and technical officials
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

After the successful completion of the AHF online education workshops exclusively for the Hockey India coaches, technical officials, and umpires in July, August, September, and October 2020, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will be conducting another set of online education workshops during the course of November. A group of 15-30 coaches and umpires will be attending two AHF online education workshops this month. Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of attacking and defending dynamics for coaches and officiating for technical officials, these online education workshops will be conducted free of cost for participating candidates online through Microsoft Teams application, each consisting of a three to four hours' sessions.

"The AHF Online Education Workshops have been a huge boon for our Coaches and Technical Officials. They have been able to utilize their time well and attain very valuable knowledge about their respective fields. As sports activities resume across the country, we will surely see a drastic improvement in the performance of our coaches, technical officials, and umpires," Gyanendro Ningombam, Officiating President, Hockey India said in an official release. Meanwhile, Dato Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive, Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and Chairman FIH Development and Education Committee also commented on the occasion, "It's been fantastic to see the way the Coaches and Technical Officials have grown through the AHF Online Education Workshops in the last few months. They have understood the importance of the various topics discussed during the workshops and are very keen on executing their learnings on the pitch in the upcoming months. We are extremely delighted to continue to conduct the AHF Online Education Workshops exclusively for Hockey India for yet another month."

In addition, AHF will also organize an online workshop on club development and management on November 7 2020 for all Asian hockey-playing nations in November. Hockey India has nominated its experienced Hockey India staff to attend the workshop. The workshop will mainly focus on the planning and management of clubs, both internationally and at the national or regional level. Hockey India has requested AHF to conduct the same workshop exclusively for Hockey India State Member Units as well. Along with the online workshops exclusively for Hockey India, the AHF will organize another set of online education workshops for all Asian hockey-playing nations in November. Hockey India has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these educational workshops.

At the end of the AHF online education workshops, participating candidates will receive a participation certificate that will help them in the future FIH & AHF Course selection. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC defers to Nov 6 plea to release salaries of nursing staff at NDMC hospital

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday deferred to November 6 a hearing on a plea seeking directions to North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC to release the salaries, along with the allowances and benefits, to the nursing staff at Rajan Babu In...

Kenya's trio among World Athletics Award nominees

Among ten nominees for the World Athletes of the year- Female Award, Kenyas trio made it to the nominations for 2020, according to reports by Daily Nation. Hellen Obiri, Faith Kipyegon, and Peres Jepchirchir are among the ten nominees from ...

Knowing well we can do damage, no team wants to face MI: Bond

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond on Wednesday said no team wants to face them, knowing the extent of damage they can do with their explosive batting and lethal bowling attack. Defending champions MI entered the play-offs of the 13th ...

Prasar Bharati enters into MoU with Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics

In a landmark step, Indias public broadcaster Prasar Bharati entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020