AHF to conduct another set of workshops for Hockey India coaches and technical officials

After the successful completion of the AHF online education workshops exclusively for the Hockey India coaches, technical officials, and umpires in July, August, September, and October 2020, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will be conducting another set of online education workshops during the course of November. A group of 15-30 coaches and umpires will be attending two AHF online education workshops this month. Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of attacking and defending dynamics for coaches and officiating for technical officials, these online education workshops will be conducted free of cost for participating candidates online through Microsoft Teams application, each consisting of a three to four hours' sessions.

"The AHF Online Education Workshops have been a huge boon for our Coaches and Technical Officials. They have been able to utilize their time well and attain very valuable knowledge about their respective fields. As sports activities resume across the country, we will surely see a drastic improvement in the performance of our coaches, technical officials, and umpires," Gyanendro Ningombam, Officiating President, Hockey India said in an official release. Meanwhile, Dato Tayyab Ikram, Chief Executive, Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) and Chairman FIH Development and Education Committee also commented on the occasion, "It's been fantastic to see the way the Coaches and Technical Officials have grown through the AHF Online Education Workshops in the last few months. They have understood the importance of the various topics discussed during the workshops and are very keen on executing their learnings on the pitch in the upcoming months. We are extremely delighted to continue to conduct the AHF Online Education Workshops exclusively for Hockey India for yet another month."

In addition, AHF will also organize an online workshop on club development and management on November 7 2020 for all Asian hockey-playing nations in November. Hockey India has nominated its experienced Hockey India staff to attend the workshop. The workshop will mainly focus on the planning and management of clubs, both internationally and at the national or regional level. Hockey India has requested AHF to conduct the same workshop exclusively for Hockey India State Member Units as well. Along with the online workshops exclusively for Hockey India, the AHF will organize another set of online education workshops for all Asian hockey-playing nations in November. Hockey India has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these educational workshops.

At the end of the AHF online education workshops, participating candidates will receive a participation certificate that will help them in the future FIH & AHF Course selection. (ANI)