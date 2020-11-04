Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aditi cards 3-over, Diksha 2-over as Tvesa, Astha get late call-up in Dubai

The world's first day-night Tour event has an interesting format which sees the professionals pair up with a team of amateurs and play continues till late into the evening under the lights with the Dubai skyline in the background. Tvesa, who has been in Dubai after finishing her events in mainland Europe, said she received a call at around 5.30 pm and Astha got an invitation as one of the invitees pulled out.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:13 IST
Aditi cards 3-over, Diksha 2-over as Tvesa, Astha get late call-up in Dubai

Three-time Ladies European Tour winner Aditi Ashok and Astha Madan, who got a late call-up, shot three-over 75 each in the opening round of the unique Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic here on Wednesday. While Aditi, a former Hero Women's Indian Open winner besides other titles in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, and Diksha Dagar, winner of South African Open, were already in the field, Tvesa Malik, eighth reserve, and Astha, further down in the list, got late spots into the event.

Diksha and Tvesa were two-over and three-over respectively through eighth as they started off in the evening wave. The world's first day-night Tour event has an interesting format which sees the professionals pair up with a team of amateurs and play continues till late into the evening under the lights with the Dubai skyline in the background.

Tvesa, who has been in Dubai after finishing her events in mainland Europe, said she received a call at around 5.30 pm and Astha got an invitation as one of the invitees pulled out. That made it four Indians, a first for Indian women's golf, in the limited 56-player field. Aditi, playing her first event since the LPGA in August, had two birdies against three bogeys, while Astha had three birdies, three bogeys and a triple bogey. The duo were placed Tied-33 but half the field -- 28 professionals with amateurs teed off in the early evening and a little later the lights came on.

The LET earlier withdrew Annabel Dimmock, Catriona Matthew and Ursula Wikström after they tested positive for COVID-19. They were tested upon arrival into Dubai on Monday morning and will now remain in self-isolation for a minimum of fourteen days in accordance with the mandatory Health Authority and medical professional guidelines..

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians has positive effect on youngsters, says Tendulkar

Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar said that Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians has a positive effect on youngsters as the side nurtured young talents which later played for the Indian team. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik P...

Race to White House enters uncharted territory; Biden and Trump gear up for legal battle

The race for the White House appears to be headed towards an uncharted territory with the Trump and Biden campaigns gearing up for a protracted legal battle in the US Supreme Court as the election results in some of the key battleground sta...

UK-US ties to remain strong regardless of who wins Prez polls: UK foreign secretary

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday said that US-UK relations will remain strong regardless of who wins the Presidential elections. Taking to Twitter, Raab said, We need to be patient and wait and see who wins the US election. Im...

Rahul targets BJP-JD(U) combine on migrants issue

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the ruling BJP-JDU combine in Bihar, alleging it had ill-treated migrant workers who were forced to return to their home state during the COVID-19 lockdown. Gandhis remarks came ahead of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020