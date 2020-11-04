Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAI lodges FIR with UP police for duping several athletes through false Khelo India ad

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) lodged a complaint with Uttar Pradesh Police after several athletes were duped through "false Khelo India advertisement" on social media, allegedly by an Agra man, it stated in a press release on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:52 IST
SAI lodges FIR with UP police for duping several athletes through false Khelo India ad
SAI logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) lodged a complaint with Uttar Pradesh Police after several athletes were duped through "false Khelo India advertisement" on social media, allegedly by an Agra man, it stated in a press release on Wednesday. "The Sports Authority of India has received several complaints from grassroots-level athletes from across the country that an advertisement has been posted on social media platforms, inviting applications to participate in the Khelo India games scheduled in Panchkula in Haryana in 2021," the SAI said in the statement. "In the advertisement, athletes have been asked to deposit Rs 6,000 for enrolling in the Khelo India camp and have been assured that they can participate after trials. A phone number was mentioned in the advertisement. Acting as an aspirant, the SAI has managed to get bank account details of the concerned person who is a resident of Agra," it added.

The advertisement also uses the logos of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sports Authority of India and Khelo India, which misled several athletes to believe it to be a government ad. The Sports Authority of India has asked for an immediate investigation into the matter.

Khelo India is a government event and athletes do not need to pay any money to participate in it. No trials are conducted by the SAI/Khelo India. Athletes qualify in the Khelo India games on the basis of their performances in school/university games, organised by the School Games Federation of India/Association of Indian Universities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee critical but stable

The condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical but stable on Wednesday as he continued to be on ventilator support and his haemoglobin and platelet counts remained on the lower side. Chattrejees neurological condition a...

Four boys meet watery grave in Karnataka

Four boys drowned while bathing in a pond in Chikkaballapur district on Wednesday, police said. The boys aged between 11 and 13 had gone to take bath in the water body in the afternoon when the tragic incident occurred.In a tweet, state Hea...

India's COVID-19 count crosses 83-lakh mark, case fatality rate drops to 1.49 pc

Indias coronavirus tally crossed 83-lakh mark after 46,254 new infections were reported on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfares data on Wednesday. The coronavirus cases in the country continue to decline furthe...

Britain's Frost: Big differences remain in post-Brexit deal talks

Wide divergences between Britain and the European Union remain after the latest talks to find a trade deal, Britains chief negotiator David Frost said on Twitter on Wednesday.Progress made, but I agree with EU negotiatorMichelBarnier that w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020