Velocity beat Supernovas by five wickets

Velocity toppled defending champions Supernovas by five wickets in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge here on Wednesday. Opener Chamari Atapattu top-scored for Supernovas with a 44-run knock.

Ekta Bisht (3/22) scalped three batswomen, while Leigh Kasperek (2/23) and Jahanara Alam (2/27) took two wickets apiece for Velocity. Sushma Verma (34) and Sune Luus (37 not out) were main contributors in Velocity's successful chase. Brief Scores: Supernovas: 126 for 8 in 20 overs. (C Atapattu 44, Harmanpreet Kaur 31; E Bisht 3/22, L Kasperek 2/23). Velocity: 129 for 5 in 19.5 overs. (S Luus 37 not out, S Verma 34; A Khaka 2/27).