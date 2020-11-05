Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FIFPRO disappointed over Asian Champions League Doha move

Global players' union FIFPRO said it was concerned about a "lack of consultation" over the Asian Football Confederation's decision to complete the eastern zone of its elite club competition in Qatar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 10:40 IST
Soccer-FIFPRO disappointed over Asian Champions League Doha move

Global players' union FIFPRO said it was concerned about a "lack of consultation" over the Asian Football Confederation's decision to complete the eastern zone of its elite club competition in Qatar due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the Asian Champions League (ACL) was suspended in March, the western zone matches were completed in Qatar and the AFC then decided to also move the remaining eastern zone matches to the Gulf nation to be played from Nov. 18-Dec. 13.

Despite stringent bio-security measures, a string of players contracted the novel coronavirus in Doha, with defending champions Al Hilal axed from the competition after they were only able to muster 11 players for their final group fixture. "FIFPRO is disappointed and concerned by the lack of consultation of professional footballers in the scheduling of the AFC Champions League in Qatar and the planning of COVID-19 protocols," FIFPRO said in a statement.

"These matters have implications for their mental and physical health as well as their participation in domestic leagues. "Neither FIFPRO nor our affiliated player associations in Australia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand ... were asked about the competition for the eastern AFC region prior to the announcement."

FIFPRO said it had not received any information about the outbreak of the virus in the tournament's bio-secure bubble. It added that several players due to compete in Qatar had expressed concerns to their unions about travelling during the pandemic and having to face a two-week quarantine period upon their return home.

"The players, whose health, financial situation and careers are on the line, deserve to be part of these decisions," the statement added. The AFC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Thursday that Australian sides Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory and Perth Glory would fulfil their obligations after the AFC said they faced a A$300,000 ($215,250) fine and two-year ban if they pulled out. The AFC are desperate to complete the competition to fulfil broadcasting requirements.

Iran's Persepolis won the western zone and will face a team from the eastern zone in the final in Doha on Dec. 19. ($1 = 1.3937 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Brand Opus India Announces the Winners of Health Icon and Global Icon Awards - 2020

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir The first of its kind, Health Icon Awards - 2020 Global Icon Awards - 2020 were organised by Brand Opus India to encourage empower the go-getter attitude courage shown by the winners during pandemic ...

Arnab moves HC, challenges his 'illegal arrest' by police

Republic TV Editor-in Chief Arnab Goswami has petitioned the Bombay High Court challenging his illegal arrest in a 2018 case of abetment of suicide of an interior designer, and sought quashing of the FIR lodged against him by Alibaug police...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States set a daily record for new coronavirus cases a day after the presidential election, while Italy locked down the financial capital of Milan and Indonesia fell into recession for the first time in over two decades.DEATHS AND...

US STOCKS-Stocks jump as Wall Street thinks tight U.S. election means gridlock

U.S. stocks surged to close higher on Wednesday as the presidential election race remained cloudy but the likelihood of gridlock in Congress made investors optimistic that major policy changes would be difficult to enact.Both President Dona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020