Soccer-Lampard pleased with Chelsea progress after Rennes win

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said his side's 3-0 Champions League victory over 10-man Stade Rennais on Wednesday showed the progress they were making. These stats are great but we can't come off it at all and that's why I'm pleased we saw it through at the end." Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday when they take on Sheffield united.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said his side's 3-0 Champions League victory over 10-man Stade Rennais on Wednesday showed the progress they were making. Chelsea extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games after striker Timo Werner hammered in two first-half penalties and Tammy Abraham also scored following Rennes defender Dalbert Henrique's dismissal.

"It shows the work we're doing and direction we're going. We did the right things in every aspect -- started well, got our goals, saw the game out and had the chance to give others minutes later on," Lampard told reporters. "The professional elements of our game were good against good opposition. We couldn't underestimate them and we saw when it was 11 v 11 that they're a physical, technical team but we won pretty well."

It was Chelsea's fifth straight clean sheet, the first time they have managed the feat since 2010, according to Opta statistics. "I'm pleased because it's work, it's the team, it's players that are in there confident and fit," Lampard added.

"We're working as a collective, with individuals within that performing well at the back-end of the team and that's good for us. These stats are great but we can't come off it at all and that's why I'm pleased we saw it through at the end." Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday when they take on Sheffield united.

