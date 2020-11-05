Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Would bowl full to Rohit and force Kohli to play behind square, says Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is excited to be a part of the Kandy franchise in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), and more than anything he is keen to share his experience with young kids on the block who look at T20 leagues as a platform to express themselves.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 05-11-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 12:41 IST
IPL 13: Would bowl full to Rohit and force Kohli to play behind square, says Pathan
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo/ iplt20.com) . Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan is excited to be a part of the Kandy franchise in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), and more than anything he is keen to share his experience with young kids on the block who look at T20 leagues as a platform to express themselves.

Speaking to ANI, Pathan threw light on how he is looking forward to helping young domestic players during the LPL, the ongoing Indian Premier League, and most importantly how he would bowl to the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. T20 leagues across the world put emphasis on having domestic players in the squad and Pathan feels that is a big bonus for the next generation of players looking to rub shoulders with the best in the business.

"The good thing about LPL and other T20 leagues is that they make it mandatory to have plenty of young domestic players in the squads. As a cricketer, who has come up through the ranks of junior and age-group cricket, I can tell you that hearing the seniors speak in the dressing room and during team meetings, taking their advice on the field to tackle tough situations, seeing them train, these are valuable lessons that one can't learn anywhere else," he said. "I have been part of a few coaching assignments in the past and I can tell you that it is a very rewarding feeling when you can give something back to the game. Extremely excited (about the LPL)! It is a new league, a new team, a new set-up, and to add to it, Kandy has some big names in T20 cricket, I am looking forward to sharing my experience with them and play some good cricket," he said.

Talking of experience, Pathan was only the second Indian after Harbhajan Singh to take a Test hat-trick for India. Asked how he would tackle current run-machines like India skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the left-arm pacer said: "I agree that both of them are very good and as you rightly said the most devastating batsmen in the modern era. But I would have had my plans for both of them. "For starters, I would have bowled a 4-5th stump line to Virat and try to force him to play behind the square as he likes to play in front. For Rohit, I would have tried not to give any width whatsoever and even try to bowl bit fuller."

Before turning pundit, Pathan played the IPL regularly and the former India cricketer believes that the standard of cricket in the Indian league is what makes it stand out. "First thing that strikes everyone about IPL is the competitive cricket that one sees day in and day out. The standard of cricket is very high and it is not just the foreign players, the young domestic players have outdone the senior foreign exports on many occasions as we have seen over the years," he said.

"IPL has also given Indian cricket a number of our next generation cricketers who have gone to do well at the international stage. BCCI also has taken all measures to maintain the sanctity and integrity of the league and all verticals are working in tandem for the growth of the league," he explained. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar: One dead, seven missing after boat capsizes in river Ganga in Bhagalpur

One person died while seven went missing after a boat carrying 100 people capsized in the river Ganga in the Naugachhia area of Bhagalpur on Thursday, an official said. The rescue operations are being carried out by the teams of State Disas...

India gifts medical equipment to Nepal

India on Thursday gifted medical equipment including X-ray machines, computed radiography systems, ICU ventilators, video endoscopy units and anesthesia machines, for two field hospitals of the Nepali Army. The batch of equipment was presen...

Ganga rejuvenation a continuous task, needs public participation: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

The task of rejuvenating the Ganges is a continuous one and needs the participation of the people, said Union Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Speaking at the Ganga Utsav 2020 on Wednesday, Shekhawat recalled how the call made...

S.Korea tells people who attended Samsung memorial to get tested after coronavirus case emerges

South Korea said on Thursday it had alerted about 1,000 people who attended the memorial of the late Samsung Group patriarch Lee Kun-hee last week to get tested for the coronavirus after one person at the event tested positive.A local journ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020