Left Menu
Development News Edition

Archer Himani Malik tests positive for COVID-19

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday confirmed that archer Himani Malik has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:08 IST
Archer Himani Malik tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday confirmed that archer Himani Malik has tested positive for COVID-19. As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) established by SAI, campers who are a part of the national archery camp currently in progress at the Army Sports Institute, Pune were given a RT-PCR test to know their Covid-19 status.

Of the 23 campers who were tested, one Himani Malik tested positive for Covid-19 while the other 22 came negative. "Malik is currently asymptomatic and has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure," said SAI in an official statement.

SAI has also said that all precautions have been taken as established in the SAI SOPs to ensure that the camp can carry on in a safe and secure manner. (ANI)

Also Read: BJP's free vaccine Bihar sop injustice to others: NCP's Malik

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ABB India reports net profit of Rs 85 crore for July-September quarter

ABB India Limited posted a net profit of Rs 85 crore for the July-September quarter of 2020-21, a company statement said here on Thursday. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 79 crore in the corresponding quarter in the last year.The ...

Airbnb restricts English bookings again for second lockdown

Home rental firm Airbnb said it would restrict bookings in England as the country entered its second national lockdown on Thursday, adding only those with legal exemptions could use the platform to book long-term stays. Government guidance ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 5

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Schools can recover only tuition fees for now: MP High Court

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday said that schools can recover only tuition fee from students till the government declares that the coronavirus pandemic is over. It also directed that fees shall not be increased for the academic ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020