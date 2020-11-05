Qualifier 1: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Qualifier 1: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Mumbai IndiansPTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-11-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:16 IST
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer opted to field against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League here on Thursday
While Capitals went unchanged from their final league game, Mumbai Indians brought back the rested Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya in place of Dhawal Kulakarni, James Pattinson and Saurabh Tiwary
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
ALSO READ
Shastri urges Suryakumar Yadav to stay "strong and patient" after Australia snub
Shastri asks Suryakumar Yadav to be patient about national team call up
IPL 13: Suryakumar Yadav showed burning desire to don India jersey, says Pollard
IPL 13: Ponting explains why Stoinis, Hetmyer batted ahead of Iyer against SRH
Suryakumar Yadav must be disappointed to not have donned blue for India, says Pollard