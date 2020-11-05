Left Menu
Motor racing- Saudi Arabia to host Formula One night race in 2021

Saudi Arabia will host a Formula One grand prix for the first time next year with a night race on the streets of the country's second city Jeddah, the sport and organisers announced on Thursday. The November race will be the third in the Middle East along with Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, subject to confirmation of the 2021 calendar.

The November race will be the third in the Middle East along with Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, subject to confirmation of the 2021 calendar. Formula One has yet to publish its schedule for next year after a season hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Saudi Arabia is set to be paired with the season-ending round at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina.

"Saudi Arabia is a country that is rapidly becoming a hub for sports and entertainment with many major events taking place there in recent years and we are very pleased that Formula One will be racing there from next season," said F1 chairman Chase Carey in a statement. "The region is hugely important to us and with 70% of the population of Saudi being under 30 we are excited about the potential to reach new fans and bring our existing fans around the world exciting racing from an incredible and historic location."

