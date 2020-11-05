Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Foden returns to England squad for November internationals, Greenwood left out

England have recalled Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden for their friendly against Ireland and Nations League meetings with Belgium and Iceland, but there was no place for Mason Greenwood in the 29-man squad. Foden and Greenwood were sent home from Reykjavik, Iceland in September after they breached COVID-19 protocols by meeting up with two women inside the public areas of the team hotel.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:38 IST
Soccer-Foden returns to England squad for November internationals, Greenwood left out

England have recalled Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden for their friendly against Ireland and Nations League meetings with Belgium and Iceland, but there was no place for Mason Greenwood in the 29-man squad.

Foden and Greenwood were sent home from Reykjavik, Iceland in September after they breached COVID-19 protocols by meeting up with two women inside the public areas of the team hotel. They were also left out of last month's England squad. While Foden has made a return on the back of an impressive start to the season with City, Manchester United forward Greenwood remains out of Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Greenwood, 19, has failed to complete a full 90 minutes for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United this season and scored two goals in eight appearances for the club in all competitions. "Firstly, we are looking at the balance of the squad positionally," Southgate told reporters on Thursday. "Phil has had quite a lot of football with his club recently and Mason has had less game time with United.

"I've had a good chat with Ole about his development. I feel it's better for him to stay with the club at the moment and to develop over the next few months. "There's no carry-over with what happened in September. That's done. They were both available for selection and both are going to be very good players. There's no doubt about that."

Defenders Harry Maguire and Reece James were both included despite facing one and two-match suspensions respectively in the Nations League for their red cards against Denmark. In-form Southampton striker Danny Ings missed out due to a knee injury, while Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been sidelined with a shoulder injury.

There was no place for playmakers Ross Barkley or James Maddison, while winger Harvey Barnes, who made his debut against Wales last month, was also left out. Southgate's England face Ireland on Nov. 12 before playing Nations League A Group 2 games against Belgium on Nov. 15 and Iceland on Nov. 18.

England are third in the group with seven points, two adrift of leaders Belgium. England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope. Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Reece James, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Tyrone Mings, Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tripper, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Phil Foden, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks. Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sainsbury's says N.Ireland stores face reduced ranges without Brexit clarity

British supermarket Sainsburys said it could have to cut its range of offering in Northern Ireland unless it gets clarity on the provinces trading status after the end of Britains Brexit transition period on Dec. 31.The United Kingdom is st...

Delhi Police inaugurates month-long cyber safety awareness programme

The Delhi Police on Thursday inaugurated a month-long cyber safety awareness program in association with an NGO, officials said. According to an official statement, the campaign being run by the Delhi Police and NGO Cyber Peace Foundation i...

Foden recalled by England but Greenwood yet to return

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been recalled for Englands tripleheader of matches this month but Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood remains out of the squad. The duo made their debuts in Septembers Nations League game agai...

Soccer-UEFA says testing makes soccer among safest environments in the world

UEFA has overseen 61,859 COVID-19 tests since August, allowing more than 500 European matches to be played and making soccer one of the safest environments in the world, it said on Thursday. The European soccer body, which has been criticis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020