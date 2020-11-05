Sports News Roundup: UCI announces 2021 Track Champions League; Nyquist out 5-6 months after shoulder surgery and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling: UCI announces 2021 Track Champions League

Six iconic velodromes will host the inaugural UCI Track Champions League next year as part of cycling's governing body the UCI's revamp of the season. First announced in March as a World League taking place in 2021 and 2022, the new format will instead be staged over six successive weekends at the end of next year.

Blue Jackets' Nyquist out 5-6 months after shoulder surgery

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Gustav Nyquist will be sidelined five to six months after undergoing surgery to repair a labral tear in his left shoulder, the team announced Wednesday. Nyquist, 31, had the surgery Tuesday.

49ers close facility day before game with Green Bay

A positive COVID-19 test triggered the closure of the San Francisco 49ers facility on Wednesday, one day before the team is scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers in a primetime game to kick off Week 9. The 49ers placed wide receiver Kendrick Bourne on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday afternoon after he tested positive. Three others were placed on the list due to close contact with Bourne, the team later announced Wednesday, and will not play Thursday: left tackle Trent Williams, as well as wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Samuel already was out with a hamstring injury.

Nadal survives Lopez scare in Paris to claim 1,000th win

Top seed Rafa Nadal was handed an opening night fright by his good friend Feliciano Lopez at the Paris Masters on Wednesday, but rallied to beat his fellow Spaniard 4-6 7-6(5) 6-4 and claim his 1,000th ATP Tour win. Nadal becomes just the fourth man to achieve 1,000 singles victories in the Open Era, behind Jimmy Connors (1,274), Roger Federer (1,242) and Ivan Lendl (1,068).

Ineos veteran Stannard quits because of rheumatoid arthritis

British rider Ian Stannard has been forced to retire from professional cycling because of rheumatoid arthritis, the Ineos Grenadiers team said on Thursday. Stannard has been with the hugely successful British outfit since it was launched as Team Sky in 2010 and was an integral part of five Grand Tour winning lineups.

Maradona recovering well, could be discharged later on Thursday

Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona is recovering well from brain surgery and is already pressuring doctors to let him go home, his personal physician, Leopoldo Luque, said on Thursday. "The recovery continues to go very well," Luque told reporters outside the Buenos Aires clinic where Maradona was staying. "He is very keen to leave, he feels like he is ready to be discharged."

Olympics: Gymnastics meet a test of Tokyo's readiness

Tokyo's ability to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and stage next year's Olympic Games safely will undergo a major test this week with gymnasts from four nations gathering in the Japanese capital for a friendly tournament. The meet on Nov. 8 -- featuring 30 gymnasts from Japan, the United States, China and Russia -- marks the first international event at a Tokyo Olympics venue since the Games were postponed in March due to the pandemic.

Texans close facility after player tests positive for COVID-19

The Houston Texans have closed their facility after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League team said on Thursday. The Texans, who are scheduled to play at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, said they were informed of the positive test on Wednesday evening and that the unnamed individual immediately self-isolated while contact tracing had begun.

Philipsen claims first Grand Tour stage win in tough conditions

Belgian Jasper Philipsen won stage 15 at the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday after a gruelling 230km hilly route from Mos to Puebla de Sanabria lasting over six hours in persistent rain and a constant headwind. Overall leader Primoz Roglic of Slovenia retained his 39-second lead over Ecuador's Richard Carapaz as both riders crossed the line along with Philipsen in an 84-man peloton, meaning no change to the general classification standings.

Dolphins place starting RB Gaskin on IR

Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin landed on injured reserve on Thursday, a hit to Miami's backfield ahead of the Week 9 trip to face the Arizona Cardinals. Gaskin must sit at least three games before returning to the active roster. The Dolphins' starting tailback is dealing with a knee injury.